Trojan Volleyball improves to 2-0

The Chesterton
volleyball team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 25-19, 16-25, 21-25,
25-16, 15-8 victory over Mishawaka on Thursday.
Offensively, Haley
Notzen led the way with 15 kills, while Sammi Ostrom and Kristin Stillman
added 10 kills each. Brittany Milzarek tallied eight kills in the victory.
Jenna Tarnowski
dished out a team-high 43 assists.
Defensively, Notzen
had 21 digs with Alex Devereaux adding 20 digs. Stillman tallied 19 digs as
Tarnowski had 10 digs and Ella Whitmore recorded nine digs.
At the net, Notzen
had three blocks, while Milzarek and Ostrom had two blocks each.
From the service
line, Devereaux and Stillman each had two aces in the win.
Chesterton
25-16-21-25-15,
Mishawaka
19-25-25-16-8
AT CHESTERTON
Chesterton -- Alex
Devereaux 20 digs, 2 aces, 3 assists; Brittany Milzarek 8 kills, 3 digs, 2
blocks; Haley Notzen 15 kills, 21 digs, 3 blocks; Sammi Ostrom 10 kills, 3
digs, 2 blocks; Ariel Rohe 5 kills; Kristin Stillman 10 kills, 19 digs, 2
aces; Jenna Tarnowski 10 digs, 43 assists; Ella Whitmore 9 digs.
Record --
Chesterton 2-0.