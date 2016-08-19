Trojan Volleyball improves to 2-0

The Chesterton volleyball team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 25-19, 16-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-8 victory over Mishawaka on Thursday.

Offensively, Haley Notzen led the way with 15 kills, while Sammi Ostrom and Kristin Stillman added 10 kills each. Brittany Milzarek tallied eight kills in the victory.

Jenna Tarnowski dished out a team-high 43 assists.

Defensively, Notzen had 21 digs with Alex Devereaux adding 20 digs. Stillman tallied 19 digs as Tarnowski had 10 digs and Ella Whitmore recorded nine digs.

At the net, Notzen had three blocks, while Milzarek and Ostrom had two blocks each.

From the service line, Devereaux and Stillman each had two aces in the win.