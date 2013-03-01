Trojan Gymnasts win dual meet opener

Chesterton coach Lauren West was happy. Her stars weren’t.
The CHS Gymnastics team opened the dual meet portion of its season with a
106.825-99.1 victory over LaPorte on Wednesday night.
“I’m very pleased with what we did tonight,” West said. “Especially to get
the jitters out for the new girls that haven’t competed at the high school
level before. I was really proud of how they did.”
Chesterton’s Brandi Tuzinski won every event on her way to the All-Around
title (36.5). She scored 9.2 on vault, 9.2 on bars, 8.775 on beam and 9.525
on floor.
“Brandi is just so solid all the way around,” West said. “She’s such a
competitive leader for us. She’s probably not happy with some of her
routines, but it’s the first meet and it’s only going to get better.”
Marisa Myers racked up a pair of second place finishes in the beam (8.65)
and floor (9.35), while Taylor Rodriguez was second in the vault (8.55).
“Marisa is strong all the way around,” West said. “Like Brandi, she’s
probably not happy with all of her routines, but I’m happy with where we are
at right now.”
Mary Choucalas was second on bars for the Trojans (9.1), while Jordan Kearby
finished runner-up in the All-Around (34.275).
“That’s the first time I’ve seen Mary’s bar routine all the way through like
it was tonight,” West said. “She proved to herself how good she really is.
She lacks confidence and hopefully she sees it now.”
Chesterton
106.825, LaPorte 99.1
AT CHESTERTON
Vault -- 1. Brandi Tuzinski ©, 9.2; 2. (tie) Taylor Rodriguez © and Hannah
Sightes (L), 8.55; 4. Jordan Kearby ©, 8.475; 5. Kylie Harlow (L), 8.2; 6.
Sydney Rusboldt (L), 8.15.
Bars -- 1. Brandi Tuzinski ©, 9.2; 2. Mary Choucalas ©, 9.1; 3. Amanda
Erxleben ©, 8.85; 4. Jordan Kearby ©, 8.8; 5. (tie) Marisa Myers © and
Hannah Sightes (L), 8.4.
Beam -- 1. Brandi Tuzinski ©, 8.775; 2. Marisa Myers ©, 8.65; 3. Kylie
Harlow (L), 8.625; 4. Mary Choucalas ©, 8.45; 5. Amanda Erxleben ©, 8.375;
6. Sydney Rusboldt (L), 8.325.
Floor -- 1. Brandi Tuzinski ©, 9.525; 2. Marisa Myers ©, 9.35; 3. Jordan
Kearby ©, 8.9; 4. Kylie Harlow (L), 8.75; 5. Amanda Erxleben ©, 8.5; 6.
Melanie Smith (L), 8.3.
All-Around -- 1. Brandi Tuzinski ©, 36.5; 2. Jordan Kearby ©, 34.275; 3.
Marisa Myers ©, 34.2; 4. Amanda Erxleben ©, 33.775; 5. Hannah Sightes (L),
32.45; 6. Melanie Smith (L), 31.85.
Team 2
Chesterton
83.125, LaPorte 62.15
Vault -- 1. Rachel Noel ©, 8.2; 2. Mary Choucalas ©, 8.1; 3. Madison Kessler
(L), 8.0; 4. Gabrielle Leal (L), 7.6; 5. Carrigan Sales (L), 7.15; 6. Emma
Lynn ©, 6.8.
Bars -- 1. Alisha Dziarski ©, 7.6; 2. Sarah Turner ©, 6.975; 3. Rachel Noel
©, 6.75.
Beam -- 1. Alisha Dziarski ©, 7.9; 2. Madison Kessler (L), 7.45; 3. Sarah
Turner ©, 7.4.
Floor -- 1. Alisha Dziarski ©, 8.15; 2. Rachel Noel ©, 7.9; 3. Madison
Kessler (L), 7.7.
All-Around -- 1. Rachel Noel ©, 30.2.