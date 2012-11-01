Trojan Gymnasts post 105.80 in victory

It’s only been a week, but the changes were evident.
A week after scoring just 98 points against LaPorte, the Chesterton
gymnastics team scored 105.80 in giving Coach Lauren West her first career
dual meet victory over Hobart (92.40).
“I’m a little bit surprised,” West said. “I wasn’t writing down scores, so I
didn’t know exactly where we were. It was obvious just watching that our
routines were better, tighter and more consistent than last week.
“I’m pleasantly surprised, but I think it’s something that we can continue
to do.”
Brandi Tuzinski led the Trojans by winning the Beam (9.5) and Floor (9.4).
She also took top honors in the All-Around (36.6).
“We got some girls back that had some injuries and the girls that are
injury-free are stepping up to the plate,” West said. “We made some changes
with our competitive order and added some new tricks. We just want to stay
on this pace and follow this track throughout the season.”
The return of Marisa Myers also aided the Chesterton scoring bump. The
sophomore finished second on Beam (9.25) and Floor (9.3), while also
finishing third on Bars (7.5).
“Having Marisa back was a big boost for us,” West said. “The girls were
excited and motivated with her back in the lineup. Even if her routines
aren’t where she wants them to be, it’s great to have her back competing for
us.”
Lindsey Campbell won the Bars for Chesterton with an 8.9 and finished second
overall in the All-Around (34.85).
“I think they are starting to get the team atmosphere,” West said. “The new
girls are starting to mesh in and understand the mindset the returning kids
have. We’re getting better in practice and it translates to meets.”
Chesterton
105.80, Hobart 92.40
AT CHESTERTON
Vault -- 1. Ashley Earle (H), 8.95; 2. Brandi Tuzinski ©, 8.9; 3. Lindsey
Campbell ©, 8.4; 4. Madalyn Dominguez (H), 8.35; 5. (tie) Mariel McElfresh ©
and Devon Curtis (H), 8.3.
Bars -- 1. Lindsey Campbell ©, 8.9; 2. Brandi Tuzinski ©, 8.8; 3. Marisa
Myers ©, 7.5; 4. (tie) Hanna Martich © and Madalyn Dominguez (H), 7.3; 6.
Angel McCullough (H), 6.9.
Beam -- 1. Brandi Tuzinski ©, 9.5; 2. Marisa Myers ©, 9.25; 3. Lindsay
Campbell ©, 8.35; 4. Madalyn Dominguez (H), 8.2; 5. Ashley Earle (H), 8.1;
6. Hanna Martich ©, 7.65.
Floor -- 1. Brandi Tuzinski ©, 9.4; 2. Marisa Myers ©, 9.3; 3. Lindsey
Campbell ©, 9.2; 4. Ashley Earle (H), 7.9; 5. Angel McCullough (H), 7.6; 6.
Devon Curtis (H), 7.4.
All-Around -- 1. Brandi Tuzinski ©, 36.6; 2. Lindsey Campbell © 34.85; 3.
Ashley Earle (H), 31.35; 4. Madalyn Dominguez (H), 30.85; 5. Hanna Martich
©, 30.15; 6. Angel McCullough (H), 29.5