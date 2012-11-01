Trojan Gymnasts post 105.80 in victory

It’s only been a week, but the changes were evident.

A week after scoring just 98 points against LaPorte, the Chesterton gymnastics team scored 105.80 in giving Coach Lauren West her first career dual meet victory over Hobart (92.40).

“I’m a little bit surprised,” West said. “I wasn’t writing down scores, so I didn’t know exactly where we were. It was obvious just watching that our routines were better, tighter and more consistent than last week.

“I’m pleasantly surprised, but I think it’s something that we can continue to do.”

Brandi Tuzinski led the Trojans by winning the Beam (9.5) and Floor (9.4). She also took top honors in the All-Around (36.6).

“We got some girls back that had some injuries and the girls that are injury-free are stepping up to the plate,” West said. “We made some changes with our competitive order and added some new tricks. We just want to stay on this pace and follow this track throughout the season.”

The return of Marisa Myers also aided the Chesterton scoring bump. The sophomore finished second on Beam (9.25) and Floor (9.3), while also finishing third on Bars (7.5).

“Having Marisa back was a big boost for us,” West said. “The girls were excited and motivated with her back in the lineup. Even if her routines aren’t where she wants them to be, it’s great to have her back competing for us.”

Lindsey Campbell won the Bars for Chesterton with an 8.9 and finished second overall in the All-Around (34.85).

“I think they are starting to get the team atmosphere,” West said. “The new girls are starting to mesh in and understand the mindset the returning kids have. We’re getting better in practice and it translates to meets.”