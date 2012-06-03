Trojan gymnasts finish 3rd and advance to Regional

The key to the post-season, move on to the next round.

That’s what the Chesterton gymnastics team did on Saturday with a third place finish at the IHSAA Sectional Meet. Valparaiso won with a 113.375, while Portage was second (110.925) and the Trojans third (106.00).

All three teams move on to Friday night’s Valparaiso Regional.

“We made it out and that was our goal,” Chesterton coach Lauren West said. “It wasn’t a great meet for us, but we did what we needed to do to get on to the Regional.”

The Trojans struggled much of the day but did get a pair of clutch performances from sophomore’s Brandi Tuzinski and Marisa Myers.

“Brandi’s beam routine was great,” West said. “Everybody had a fall and she did what she needed to. She’s at the anchor spot for a reason.”

Myers stand-out performance came on the floor.

“Marisa’s floor routine was unbelievable,” West said. “She came out of her bar routine with a heel injury, but she fought through it. It was the best performance I’ve seen her have.”

The Trojans will have to improve before Friday night as they again face the State’s top two teams in No. 1 Valparaiso and No. 2 Portage. The top two teams at the Regional move on to the State Finals.

“I’m not worried about it,” West said. “I just want the girls to do their best and let that take us where it goes. If Valpo and Portage stay consistent good for them, if not we’ll be there to challenge them for their spot.”

Consistency for the Trojans and a return to form will be important.

“We made some uncharacteristic mistakes,” West said. “They know that it was too close for comfort for them. They don’t want to make it like that again. They are really excited for next week.”