Trojan Gymnasts advance to Regionals with 2nd place Sectional finish

Adversity can destroy you, or make you stronger.

The Chesterton Gymnastics team picked the right one Saturday during the IHSAA Sectional as they posted a 109.975 to finish second and advance to the Valparaiso Regional next Friday night.

“The kids had the determination and they won’t let adversity get to them,” Chesterton coach Kathy Wilburn said. “I’m really proud of the way they handled themselves.”

The Trojans got off to a solid start on bars as senior Kelley Freeman took the individual Sectional title with a 9.575.

“I was really happy with Kelley on bars with just a gorgeous routine,” Wilburn said. “She was the Sectional champ and really deserved it. That was a great start in our first event.”

Freeman finished second on vault (9.725), fourth on floor (9.55) and third in the All-Around (37.05). It was the first time since a leg injury that Freeman had competed in all four events.

The Trojans second event, the beam, was their toughest rotation as they posted a 25.3 team score, more than two points below their worst score of the season.

“We had a rough time on beam and really pulled together on floor and vault,” Wilburn said. “We had season-best scores on those events and that’s just shows the character of these kids.”

The floor quartet was led by Elizabeth Kozak as the Trojans put three performers in the top six (Freeman, Brianne Hendrix).

“Elizabeth Kozak had a great routine on floor and added a double full to it,” Wilburn said. “Everything in her floor routine was awesome.

“Brianne placed on floor and bars. She had a great floor routine that kept our momentum building when we came off of beam. It was one of the best ones I’ve seen her do all year.”

The momentum from the floor transferred right into the vault.

“Emily (Kozak) threw a pike tsuk in the vault for the first time and stood it up,” Wilburn said. “That was quite a lift for the girls to see her do that. She’s been working really hard on it.”