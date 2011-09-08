Trojan Golfers dominate field at KV Invite

Spearheaded by Kelly Grassel’s 5-under-par 67, the Chesterton girls golf team dominated play at Sandy Pines on Monday morning to the tune of a 34-stroke victory at the 18-team Kankakee Valley Invitational.

The Trojans’ 316-team score beat out second-place Valparaiso (350), Crown Point (373), Hanover Central (379) and Munster (388) in the top five.

Grassel’s 67 was her first career under-70 round and was followed by Nicole Dutz and Marissa Kroeger with an 81. Stephanie Drake carded an 87 to round out the scores.

Kankakee Valley Invitational

AT SANDY PINES, Par 72

Team Scores

1. Chesterton, 316; 2. Valparaiso, 350; 3. Crown Point, 373; 4. Hanover Central, 379; 5. Munster, 388; 6. Lake Central, 398; 7. Rensselaer, 405; 8. LaPorte, 406; 9. Kankakee Valley, 412; 10. Portage, 416; 11. North Newton, 419; 12. Merrillville, 428; 13. Lowell, 431; 14. Boone Grove, 461; 15. Andrean, 467; 16. North Judson, 475; 17. Griffith, 487; 18. Winamac, 489.

Individual Scores

Chesterton -- Kelly Grassel 67 (Medalist), Marissa Kroeger 81, Nicole Dutz 81, Stephanie Drake 87.

Valparaiso -- Harley Dubsky 75, Jennifer Gough 88, Ellie Gorski 91, Brooke Fullenkamp 96.

Crown Point -- Alyssa Harvey 78, Lucia Braco 89, Christina Hall 92, Zion Matthews 114.

Hanover Central -- Elizabeth Price 89, Jamie Frost 90, Hannah Green 91, Lindsey Lanham 109.

Munster -- Sarah Kinser 81, Hailey Bies 95, Rachel Jones 95, Jill Osterhus 117.

Lake Central -- Kylie Shoemaker 97, Jamie Hintz 98, Megan Falat 101, Kiana Jongsma 102.

Rensselaer -- Bobbie Jo Culp 90, Katie Davisson 95, Savannah Sleinke 110, Emily Ziese 110.

LaPorte -- Delanie Alcorn 88, Katie Gurnicz 101, Taylor Thompson 106, Sydney Rusboldt 112.

Kankakee Valley -- Bethany Jansma 91, Madison Wireman 99, Tara Beere 109, Emily Tucker 113.

Portage -- Lauren Murray 93, Jessica Morris 101, Mackenzie Barcellia 103, Autumn Stevenson 119.

North Newton -- Alisha Watts 89, Nicole Kenney 103, Amber Little 111, Kayla Leach 116.

Merrillville -- Maggie Connelly 94, Jeanette Burbage 99, Lauren Carniello 109, Marissa Taylor 126.

Lowell -- Ashley Pastuszak 104, Jordan Zuban 107, Lerin Manis 109, Victoria Nichols 111.

Boone Grove -- Elizabeth Buth 109, Abbey Lukas 112, Cheryl Guest 112, Kristen Bush 112.

Andrean -- Lexi Prasonl 110, Riley Runyon 112, Megan Kaminski 121, Ellie Mummery 124.

North Judson -- Ellie Eccles 110, Ciamneon Choyle 118, Katie Kejes 122, Katie Back 125.

Griffith -- Christy Anzur 116, Kathryn Baum 122, Rachel Solar 123, Chandler Adkins 126.

Winamac -- Felicia Gradowski 113, Jina Field 121, Ciarra Scmicker 121, Abbey Hanson 134.

Highland -- Allison Banasiak 91, Valeria Degutis 103, Megan Crook 113.