Trojan girls swim team gets fifth straight top five finish

Vanessa Krause was nervous about how she’d perform at her first state meet.
Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel was quite the opposite.
It turns out Kinel knows what he’s talking about.
The Chesterton freshman notched two fourth-place individual finishes and
added a strong performance in the 400 freestyle relay to send the Trojans to
their fifth straight top-five finish at the IHSAA Girls State Swimming
Finals.
“The big stage is where Vanessa shines the brightest,” Kinel said. “I wasn’t
worried about her at all.”
Krause was a part of the 200 medley relay team that started off the meet by
winning the consolation heat by more than a second over Avon. Krause then
held off Carmel’s Ariana Bullard to take fourth place in the 50 freestyle
(23.57). The freshman fell to Bullard in the 100 fly, but was able to edge
out Munster’s Nikki Smith for fourth place (55.26.
“I thought I was going to be a lot more nervous than I actually was,” Krause
said. “My teammates were great with me all day and kept me comfortable
throughout the meet.”
Chesterton senior Julia Campbell was physically exhausted after a long
weekend that included two 500 freestyle races, but she walked off the deck
with a smile after the Trojans notched a third-place finish in the 400
freestyle relay, the final race of her high school career.
“It always gets a little sad when the season ends,” Campbell said. “I’m
proud that we were able to finish in the top five in each of the years I was
here. I’m excited to watch them continue that in the future.”
Krause and fellow freshman Kelly Craig got a lot of experience that will pay
off in the future on Saturday. Craig followed up Campbell’s consolation
victory in the 200 freestyle with a 13th place finish and then anchored the
400 freestyle relay team. Kinel beamed about the contributions from him
young swimmers.
“To get down here as a freshman is hard enough,” Kinel said. “Then to score
as a freshman is even harder. Finally, to be on a relay team and contribute
there while scoring is even tougher. I’m really proud of these girls.”
As Campbell and senior Kate Curley wrapped up their careers, Krause couldn’t
help but think about getting back in action as quickly as possible.
“Tomorrow is Sunday, so I’ll probably take a nap, but Monday its back in the
pool and getting ready for track,” Krause said.
IHSAA State
Finals
AT INDIANAPOLIS
Team Results
1. Carmel 397; 2. Penn 189; 3. Zionsville 178; 4. Hamilton Southeastern 127;
5. Chesterton 125; 6. Crown Point 120; 7. Homestead 106; 8. Munster 100.5;
9. Mount Vernon 85; 10. Fishers 84.
Individual
Results
200 MEDLEY RELAY -- 1. Carmel (Lacey Locke, Alex Clarke, Ariana Bullard,
Veronica Burchill) 1:41.17 *SR; 2. Penn 1:44.20; 3. Zionsville 1:44.42 ; 4.
Homestead 1:45.13; 5. Mt. Vernon 1:45.86; 6. Crown Point (Aly Tetzloff, Alex
St. Amour, Holly Schuster, Racheal Bukowski) 1:45.97; 7. Columbus North
1:47.59; 8. Hamilton Southeastern 1:47.23; 9. Chesterton (Kate Curley,
Brittany Borzych, Vanessa Krause, Madisyn Coudriet) 1:48.02.
200 FREE -- 1. Claire Adams (Carmel) 1:49.25; 2. Summer Brown (Western)
1:49.30; 3. Breanna Robinson (Wawasee) 1:49.71; 4. Brittney Walters
(Northridge) 1:49.97; 5. Mary Grace Van Allen (North Central) 1:50.93; 6.
Olivia Treski (Castle) 1:52.28; 7. Jamie Skowronek (Carmel) 1:52.30; 8.
Emily Moser (Fishers) 1:53.00; 13. Kelly Craig (Chesterton) 1:54.23.
200 IM -- 1. Bethany Galat (Penn) 1:59.06; 2. Addisyn Bursch (Penn) 2:00.99;
3. Locke (Carmel) 2:01.31; 4. Clarke (Carmel) 2:01.70; 5. Taite Kitchel
(Zionsville) 2:03.46; 6. Reagan Cook (Homestead) 2:04.79; 7. Lillia King
(Evansville Reitz) 2:05.66; 8. Hannah Manger (New Albany) 2:06.58.
50 FREE -- 1. Alex Cleveland (Zionsville) 22.99; 2. Clara Baggett (Mt.
Vernon) 23.26; 3. Rachel Hayden (North Central) 23.52; 4. Krause
(Chesterton) 23.57; 5. Bullard (Carmel) 23.67, Mary Beth Blocher (Munster)
23.67; 7. Bukowski (Crown Point) 24.08; 8. Katie Lemen (Carmel) 24.17.
100 FLY -- 1. Bullard (Carmel) 53.90; 2. Hanna House (Carmel) 54.62; 3.
Tetzloff (Crown Point) 54.71; 4. Krause (Chesterton) 55.26; 5. Smith
(Munster) 55.89; 6. Kitchel (Zionsville) 56.47; 7. Madeline Wyke (Columbus
North) 56.57; 8. Bailey Pressey (Homestead) 56.58.
100 FREE -- 1. Burchill (Carmel) 50.29; 2. Baggett (Mt. Vernon) 50.46; 3.
Robinson (Wawasee) 50.67; 4. Grace Einterz (Zionsville) 51.18; 5. Bursch
(Penn) 51.25; 6. Brown (Western) 51.36; 7. Rachel Hayden (North Central)
51.48; 8. Emily Saugstad (Center Grove) 51.55.
500 FREE -- 1. Brittany Walters (Northridge) 4:53.49; 2. Emily Moser
(Fishers) 4:54.39; 3. Erin Moe (Westfield) 4:54.50; 4. Skowronek (Carmel)
4:55.98; 5. Campbell (Chesterton) 4:56.12; 6. Van Allen (North Central)
4:59.22; 7. Muszalski (Lake Central) 5:03.73; 8. Hannah Miller (Fort Wayne
Snider) 5:04.05; 15. Craig (Chesterton) 5:08.73.
200 FREE RELAY -- 1. Carmel 1:32.97; 2. Penn 1:35.38; 3. Zionsville 1:35.55;
4. Hamilton Southeastern 1:35.68; 5. Crown Point 1:36.51; 6. Munster
1:37.02; 7. Lake Central 1:37.73; 8. Castle 1:38.10; 9. Chesterton (Borzych,
Coudriet, Craig, Campbell) 1:37.98.
100 BACK -- 1. Claire Adams (Carmel) 53.40 (STATE RECORD); 2. House (Carmel)
54.11; 3. Locke (Carmel) 54.68; 4. Cleveland (Zionsville) 55.95; 5. Anne
Vormohr (Jay County) 56.12; 6. Manger (New Albany) 56.45; 7. Pressey
(Homestead) 56.83; 8. Natalie Mudd (Hamilton Southeastern) 56.94.
100 BREAST -- 1. Galat (Penn) 1:00.29; 2. King (Evansville Reitz) 1:01.54;
3. Caroline Weigand (Homestead) 1:02.37; 4. Annie Spalding (Penn) 1:03.52;
5. Alex Clarke (Carmel) 1:03.65; 6. Heather Hayes (Noblesville) 1:04.69; 7.
Liz Wishart (Avon) 1:05.96; 8. Ciana Heaston (Carroll) 1:06.45.
400 FREE RELAY -- 1. Carmel 3:23.37 (STATE RECORD); 2. Crown Point (Bukowski,
Tetzloff, Artim, Schuster) 3:28.66; 3. Chesterton (Krause, Campbell, Curley,
Craig) 3:30.18; 4. Hamilton Southeastern 3:30.53; 5. Zionsville 3:30.63; 6.
North Central 3:30.89; 7. Penn 3:33.67; 8. Munster 3:34.93.
DIVING -- 1. Sarah Bacon (Ritter) 506.95; 2. Meme Sharp (Noblesville) 451.
30; 3. Morgan Meixner (Lawrence North) 444.85; 4. Cortnee Williams (Fishers)
434.40; 5. Maddie Gordon (Center Grove) 427.05; 6. Mariam Khamis (Richmond)
393.80; 7. Chloe Jones (Fishers) 386.90; 8. Samantha Reese (Plainfield)
381.90.