Trojan girls swim team gets fifth straight top five finish

Vanessa Krause was nervous about how she’d perform at her first state meet. Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel was quite the opposite.

It turns out Kinel knows what he’s talking about.

The Chesterton freshman notched two fourth-place individual finishes and added a strong performance in the 400 freestyle relay to send the Trojans to their fifth straight top-five finish at the IHSAA Girls State Swimming Finals.

“The big stage is where Vanessa shines the brightest,” Kinel said. “I wasn’t worried about her at all.”

Krause was a part of the 200 medley relay team that started off the meet by winning the consolation heat by more than a second over Avon. Krause then held off Carmel’s Ariana Bullard to take fourth place in the 50 freestyle (23.57). The freshman fell to Bullard in the 100 fly, but was able to edge out Munster’s Nikki Smith for fourth place (55.26.

“I thought I was going to be a lot more nervous than I actually was,” Krause said. “My teammates were great with me all day and kept me comfortable throughout the meet.”

Chesterton senior Julia Campbell was physically exhausted after a long weekend that included two 500 freestyle races, but she walked off the deck with a smile after the Trojans notched a third-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay, the final race of her high school career.

“It always gets a little sad when the season ends,” Campbell said. “I’m proud that we were able to finish in the top five in each of the years I was here. I’m excited to watch them continue that in the future.”

Krause and fellow freshman Kelly Craig got a lot of experience that will pay off in the future on Saturday. Craig followed up Campbell’s consolation victory in the 200 freestyle with a 13th place finish and then anchored the 400 freestyle relay team. Kinel beamed about the contributions from him young swimmers.

“To get down here as a freshman is hard enough,” Kinel said. “Then to score as a freshman is even harder. Finally, to be on a relay team and contribute there while scoring is even tougher. I’m really proud of these girls.”

As Campbell and senior Kate Curley wrapped up their careers, Krause couldn’t help but think about getting back in action as quickly as possible.

“Tomorrow is Sunday, so I’ll probably take a nap, but Monday its back in the pool and getting ready for track,” Krause said.