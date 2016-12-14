By TR HARLAN
It’s been a long three weeks for the Trojans. All they needed was a visit
from the other Trojans.
The Chesterton girls basketball team dominated play all night and had little
trouble in picking up a 57-21 non-conference victory over Highland on
Tuesday.
“Every night for the last three weeks has been Tuesday-Friday in our
conference,” Chesterton coach Jack Campbell said. “And our conference is
good. We’ve been short-handed, so it was nice to get a win.”
After an early 3-3 tie, the home-standing Trojans went on a 10-0 run that
garnered control of the game. CHS would push the lead to 26-13 at the half
after forcing eight second quarter turnovers.
“You’d like to think you have more control over the defense,” Campbell said.
“It should always be pretty good and if it holds up and creates some easy
baskets, you can be pretty good.”
Chesterton stopped any thoughts of a second-half Highland charge with a 7-0
run to start the third quarter and ended the frame with another 9-0 run for
a 48-17 lead.
A final 15-0 run in the fourth quarter finished off Highland.
Caroline Puntillo led Chesterton with 15 points, while Sarah Richards added
11 points. Jordan Wadding scored eight points.
Kelsey Conway and Hannah McCafferty both scored six points with Haley Sekula
(4 points), Kayla Mayakovski (3 points), Mary Mochen (2 points) and Lia
Lombardini (2 points) rounded out the scoring.
The Trojans return to the court on Friday night as they end the regular
season by invading Valparaiso for a 6 p.m. varsity start.
“We beat Valpo the first time and I’m sure they are thinking that this is
their chance to get a conference win,” Campbell said.
Chesterton 57, Highland 21
AT CHESTERTON
Highland (7-6-4-4)
Kara Randall 1-6 0-0 2, Hannah Ryzewski 2-11 0-2 4, Tylissa Fulgham 3-7 0-0
7, Holly Santaguida 1-3 0-1 2, Ellie Morinville 0-0 2-2 2, Karlie Gragido
0-0 0-0 0, Brianna Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Kari Martindell 1-4 0-0 2, Emily
Reyes 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 9-38 2-5 21.
Chesterton (14-12-16-15)
Sarah Richards 4-8 1-2 11, Kelsey Conway 3-4 0-0 6, Kassidy Scott 0-2 0-0 0,
Hannah McCafferty 3-5 0-0 6, Caroline Puntillo 7-12 1-2 15, Haley Sekula 2-6
0-0 4, Kayla Malackowski 1-2 1-2 3, Mary Mochen 1-2 0-0 2, Jordan Wadding
3-6 1-2 8, Lia Lombardini 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-50 4-8 57.
3-point field goals: Highland 1-6 (Randall 0-1, Ryzewski 0-4, Fulgham 1-1);
Chesterton 3-10 (Richards 2-4, Scott 0-1, McCafferty 0-1, Sekula 0-1,
Wadding 1-3). Rebounds: Highland 24 (Fulgham 5); Chesterton 34 (Puntillo 9).
Assists: Highland 0; Chesterton 8 (Conway 3). Steals: Highland 1 (Ryzewski
1); Chesterton 10 (Sekula 3).
Junior Varsity
Chesterton 38,
Highland 18
The Chesterton junior varsity girls basketball team picked up a 38-18
victory over Highland on Tuesday.
Lauren Kusbel led the Trojan offense with nine points, while Kayla
Malackowski tallied seven points and Morgan Skube had six.
Natalie Petro and Lia Lombardini each scored five points with Teresa Raffin
(4 points) and Samantha Warren (2 points) rounding out the scoring.
Posted 1/30/2013