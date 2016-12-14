It’s been a long three weeks for the Trojans. All they needed was a visit from the other Trojans.

The Chesterton girls basketball team dominated play all night and had little trouble in picking up a 57-21 non-conference victory over Highland on Tuesday.

“Every night for the last three weeks has been Tuesday-Friday in our conference,” Chesterton coach Jack Campbell said. “And our conference is good. We’ve been short-handed, so it was nice to get a win.”

After an early 3-3 tie, the home-standing Trojans went on a 10-0 run that garnered control of the game. CHS would push the lead to 26-13 at the half after forcing eight second quarter turnovers.

“You’d like to think you have more control over the defense,” Campbell said. “It should always be pretty good and if it holds up and creates some easy baskets, you can be pretty good.”

Chesterton stopped any thoughts of a second-half Highland charge with a 7-0 run to start the third quarter and ended the frame with another 9-0 run for a 48-17 lead.

A final 15-0 run in the fourth quarter finished off Highland.

Caroline Puntillo led Chesterton with 15 points, while Sarah Richards added 11 points. Jordan Wadding scored eight points.

Kelsey Conway and Hannah McCafferty both scored six points with Haley Sekula (4 points), Kayla Mayakovski (3 points), Mary Mochen (2 points) and Lia Lombardini (2 points) rounded out the scoring.

The Trojans return to the court on Friday night as they end the regular season by invading Valparaiso for a 6 p.m. varsity start.

“We beat Valpo the first time and I’m sure they are thinking that this is their chance to get a conference win,” Campbell said.