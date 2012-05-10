Trojan Football looks to rebound at CP

One way or another, John Snyder is going to find out a lot about his 6-1 Chesterton Trojan football team tonight.

The Trojans will try to put last Friday’s loss at Lake Central behind them and get the ship righted as they travel to Crown Point for another tough Duneland Athletic Conference contest.

“I’m not upset with the fact that the kids are really down and upset about last Friday night,” Snyder said. “When you care so much, that’s why it hurts so bad. Our kids do care so much about how good they want to be that Friday night really hurt them.

“But, we can’t dwell on it. You have to move on.”

And the Trojans didn’t recover immediately.

“We didn’t react the way I wanted us to early in the week, practice-wise,” Snyder said. “After Wednesday night’s practice, we had a better practice and I think they’ve regrouped, but it was tough. Things had come pretty easy and I think they thought it would stay that way.”

Crown Point will create a lot of match-up problems for the Trojans with an offense that can put big numbers on the board.

“They’ve gotten better and better at what they do,” Snyder said. “They’ve got a really good running back and three very good receivers. They spread you out defensively with really big splits in their offensive line.”

The real key to the game will probably come when the Trojans have the football offensively. They’ll have to find more productivity than they did last week at Lake Central.

“Defensively, (Crown Point) is very similar to Lake Central,” Snyder said. “They are very aggressive, but hadn’t shown that they are as physical. After watching last Friday’s tape, I’m sure they will try to really get after us.”

And that means the Trojans will have to meet them physically.

“Our offensive line has to be more aggressive,” Snyder said. “Teams are going to come after us and try to disrupt what we do. We can’t sit back and let them bring the fight to us. We have to go meet them and maintain our composure.”

The other Achilles heel of the Trojans has been fumbling. Chesterton put the ball on the ground seven times last week and lost four of them.

“Right now it has to be a concerted effort on offense to take care of the ball,” Snyder said. “It’s a problem with our center not getting the ball to the quarterback and sometimes it’s our quarterback just not being careful with it. It just has to become more important to them and get fixed or we may have to look at just making some personnel changes.”

Friday night when either the Trojans or the Bulldogs kickoff at 7 p.m., Snyder’s team will reveal the answers.

“One of the quotes I’ve heard a lot is that ‘adversity doesn’t shape or mold character, it reveals it’,” Snyder said. “We’ve had some revealing character things this week that needed to be addressed. How things continue to go are going to be determined by how our leaders go on from here.”