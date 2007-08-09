Trojan Football falls late at Portage

For the second time this season, the Chesterton Trojans let one get away.

Portage drove 90 yards in 11 plays and scored the game-winning touchdown with 35.3 seconds left to garner a 21-17 victory over the Trojans Saturday night.

“The game actually went the way I thought it would unfortunately,” Chesterton coach John Snyder said. “If you let a team with big play capability hang around, it can bite you. And it did.”

The Trojans fell behind 14-9 with 9:19 to play. Chesterton quarterback Chris Katsafaros started to move his team down the field and into Portage territory before being tackled after a five-yard gain. It would be the junior signal-caller’s final play of the night.

Katsafaros left with a left ankle injury. No official word about the seriousness was known following the game.

Sophomore Cole Teal entered the game and completed back-to-back passes, but the Trojans turned the ball over on downs. After forcing a punt, Teal got another chance with 4:48 on the clock.

A four-yard pass to Joe Troop was followed by an incompletion. On third and six, Teal avoided the rush and headed to his left before unleashing a pass to Adam Lara that resulted in a 70-yard TD pass.

Teal carried the ball in himself for the two-point conversion and a 17-14 Chesterton lead.

“You’re always worried \ when your starting quarterback goes down,” Snyder said. “We just have to keep calling plays that your backup can be comfortable with. Cole hit a big play for a touchdown and all of a sudden there’s a lot of emotion and momentum on our side.”

After Kyle Schmidt banged the ball into the end zone and the Indians were called for a personal foul, Portage took over at their own 10.

Jeron Blake started the drive with runs of 11, 9 and 12 moving the ball out to the Portage 42-yard line. Three consecutive runs by Portage quarterback Rahsaan Coleman of 15, 11 and 11 yards moved the ball down to the Chesterton 18.

“He’s (Coleman) a running back up at quarterback and they let him picks his holes,” Snyder said. “He’s very good and running inside and he’s hard to bring down. And he throws it just well enough to be dangerous.

“They drove 90 yards and we have to get a stop and put that game away. We didn’t.”

Coleman carried the ball 19 times for 165 yards, while Blake tallied 107 yards on 21 carries. The Trojans did play without inside linebacker Dana Konchar because of a knee injury sustained during the week.

“It was a factor,” Snyder said. “When you are one or two days away from playing and have to make substitutions and changes that you hadn’t practiced all week, it’s going to make a difference. He’s a great player.”

The Trojans had several chances early on to take control of the game, but had to settle for three Schmidt field goals (23, 33, 19 yards).

“Offensively, we just can’t settle for those field goals,” Snyder said. “One of those was my fault and the other two we just didn’t execute because the play was there. You have to be able to punch that in or this type of thing can happen.”

The Trojans were led by Zac Jenks on the ground with 88 yards on 16 carries.

“I knew Portage was capable of doing what they did tonight,” Snyder said. “They gave us fits on defense with our reads. We’ll have to take a step back and look at ourselves a little closer now. These guys don’t get too high and don’t get too low.

“Hopefully we’ll respond next Friday.”

The Trojans will be back in action next Friday night when they face DAC leader Lake Central at home with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

“We’ve talked all year about being young and if you get injuries, the kids behind are even younger,” Snyder said. “Some of those kids think they’re ready to play and should be playing. They’re going to get their chance.”