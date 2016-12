Trojan Boys set 2 Meet Records at CHS Relays

The Chesterton boys track team won four events and set two meet records Saturday at the CHS Relays.

The Trojans first meet record came in the 4x800 Relay where the group of Austin Palombizio, Andrew Kearney, Tyler Rusboldt and Billy Biehl won in 8:09.46. The trio of Palombizio, Rusboldt and Biehl added Joe Troop to the group in the Distance Medley to win a record time of 10:48.8.

Rusboldt was named Most Valuable Runner of the Meet.

Chesterton also won the 3x300 Hurdles with the trio of Richie Ruff, Jacob Andrews and Ken Cupp winning in a combined time of 2:11.19.

Off the track, the Trojan trio of Justin Zosso, Nick Raffin and Ryan Freeman won the pole vault by clearing a combined total of 38-feet-6.

Zosso was named Most Valuable Field Performer of the Meet.

Chesterton returns to the track on Tuesday when they travel to Merrillville to take on the host Pirates and Portage beginning at 4:30 p.m.