Trojan Boys dominant at Hall of Fame Classic

The Chesterton boys swim team had no trouble defending its No. 1 ranking with a dominating performance in winning the Hall of Fame Classic at Franklin Community High School on Saturday.

The Trojans amassed 623.5 points, outdistancing second place Bloomington North (329). Fishers was third (326) followed by Castle (271.5) and Penn (264.5) in the top five.

Triple individual event winners for CHS included Jack Wallar in the 100 IM (53.78), 50 Breast (27.23) and 200 Breast (2:10.63), while Blake Pieroni won the 200 Free (1:40.12), 200 Back (1:56.61) and the 400 IM (4:06.33).

Aaron Whitaker also picked up a pair of victories with wins in the 50 Fly (22.68) and the 200 Fly (1:53.69).

The Trojans also won all three relays with a victory in the 400 Medley from Andy Hurst, Wallar, Aaron Whitaker and Pieroni in 3:29.94.

The 200 Free Relay quartet of Wallar, Ethan Whitaker, Jack Kurfman and Aaron Whitaker won in 1:28.16) and the 400 Free Relay group of Pieroni, Patrick Curley, Kurfman and Ethan Whitaker won 3:10.61.

Runner-up finishers included Ethan Whitaker in the 1,000 Free (9:48.29), 200 Free (1:43.63) and 200 Fly (1:56.62). Aaron Whitaker was second in the 50 Free in 21.53.