The Chesterton boys track team brought home medals in three events from Saturday’s IHSAA State Track and Field Meet in Bloomington.

The Trojans started the day with a seventh place finish in the 4x800 Relay (7:52.89) from the quartet of Remy Lewis, David Osborn, Shane Kenney and Ryan Cutter.

The time also set a school record.

The meet finished with Chesterton bringing home sixth place medals in the 4x400 Relay.

The group of Lewis, Cole Galloway, Matt Raffin and Jon Watson finished in 3:19.74.

Sandwiched in the middle was the lone individual medal when Osborn set a school record in finishing eighth in the 3,200 (9:16.05).

Osborn broke the previous record of Steve Winder set in 1969 (9:16.1).

Other individual finishers for the Trojans included David Raffin (10th, shot put), Watson (16th, 400), Justin Zosso(16th, pole vault), Dan Dellumo (22nd, shot put) and Ryan Cutter (27th, 1600).

Also competing were Peter Fouts (pole vault) and Kody Galloway (high jump).