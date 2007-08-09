Trojan Baseball stuns No. 1 Crown Point 5-4

If you’re going to pick a time to get your first win of the season, it might as well come against the No. 1 team in the State.

The Chesterton baseball team scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning and withstood a Bulldog rally for a 5-4 Duneland Athletic Conference victory on Monday.

Trojan starter Jordan Peterson and CP’s Steve Lowe held both offenses in check until Chesterton managed two runs in the top of the fourth.

Peterson scored the game’s first run after reaching on a fielder’s choice on a Nate Majcher single. Josh Hood made it 2-0 when he plated Scott Homner on an RBI single.

Crown Point responded with a run in the fifth inning, but Chesterton came back with Ryan Tarnowski scoring on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Hood.

Two runs by CP tied the game at 3 before the Trojans got it going again offensively in the seventh inning.

Taylor Brown led off the frame with a solo home run and Justin Jenks doubled and scored on Peterson’s single.

The Trojans pounded out 11 hits including three for Peterson and two each for Jenks and Majcher. Peterson scattered nine hits and struck out nine in getting the complete-game victory.