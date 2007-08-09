Trojan Baseball stuns No. 1 Crown Point 5-4

If you’re going to pick a time to get your first win of the season, it might
as well come against the No. 1 team in the State.
The Chesterton baseball team scored two runs in the top of the seventh
inning and withstood a Bulldog rally for a 5-4 Duneland Athletic Conference
victory on Monday.
Trojan starter Jordan Peterson and CP’s Steve Lowe held both offenses in
check until Chesterton managed two runs in the top of the fourth.
Peterson scored the game’s first run after reaching on a fielder’s choice on
a Nate Majcher single. Josh Hood made it 2-0 when he plated Scott Homner on
an RBI single.
Crown Point responded with a run in the fifth inning, but Chesterton came
back with Ryan Tarnowski scoring on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Hood.
Two runs by CP tied the game at 3 before the Trojans got it going again
offensively in the seventh inning.
Taylor Brown led off the frame with a solo home run and Justin Jenks doubled
and scored on Peterson’s single.
The Trojans pounded out 11 hits including three for Peterson and two each
for Jenks and Majcher. Peterson scattered nine hits and struck out nine in
getting the complete-game victory.
Chesterton 5, Crown Point 4
AT CROWN POINT
SCORING BY INNINGS
Chesterton 000 201 2 – 5 11 0
Crown Point 000 012 1 – 4 9 2
2B – Justin Jenks (C); Holloway, Donley, Doppler (CP). 3B – Nebele (CP). HR
– Taylor Brown (C). Pitching Summary – Chesterton – Jordan Peterson (7 IP, 9
H, 9 K, 3 BB); Crown Point – Steve Lowe (6 IP, 9 H, 3 K, 1 BB), Manion (1
IP, 2 H, 1 K, 1 BB). WP – Peterson. LP – Lowe.
Junior Varsity
Chesterton 4,
Crown Point 1
Mike Crowley allowed just one hit and struck out 10 as the Chesterton junior
varsity beat Crown Point 4-1.
The Trojans scored solo runs in the second and fourth inning, while plating
two more in the seventh as they tallied seven hits on the night. Crowley and
Aery Pratt each had two hits.
Posted 4/20/2010