Trojan Baseball falls at Valparaiso

The Chesterton baseball team couldn’t overcome three errors and dropped a 6-3 Duneland Athletic Conference decision at Valparaiso on Wednesday.

The Trojans jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first as Owen Hallas singled to start the game and Matt Kubacki blasted a two-run home run.

The Vikings answered with one run in the bottom half of the frame and the game remained that way until the bottom of the third.

Valpo would score four runs on just one hit as they took advantage of a pair of walks and three Trojan errors to build a 5-2 lead.

The Vikings scored another run in the fifth before the Trojans mounted a rally in the sixth.

Patrick Arndt led off the inning with a single. Pinch-runner Michael Jacobucci moved to second on a passed ball and went to third on a ground out by Brett Roeske.

After Cameron O’Brien walked, Patrick Tilden’s ground out scored Jacobucci, but the rally ended on a fly out.

Offensively, Kubacki tallied two hits, while Hallas, Travis Brooks and Arndt all had singles.

Valparaiso 6, Chesterton 3

AT VALPARAISO

SCORING BY INNINGS

Chesterton 200 001 0 -- 3 5 3

Valparaiso 104 010 x -- 6 3 0

2B -- Justin Duty (V). 3B -- Jordan Swenson (V). HR -- Matt Kubacki ©; Ryan Wexler (V). Pitching Summary -- Chesterton -- Isaac Shook (2.2 IP, 1 H, 2 K, 4 BB), Jack Mullen (1.1 IP, 0 H, 4 K, 1 BB), Zach Burris (2 IP, 2 H, 2 K, 0 BB); Valparaiso -- Alfonso Casaday (6 IP, 5 H, 4 K, 4 BB), Michael Jindra (1 IP, 0 H, 1 K, 0 BB). WP -- Alfonso Casaday. LP -- Isaac Shook. S -- Michael Jindra.

Junior Varsity

Chesterton 15, Valparaiso 6

The Chesterton junior varsity baseball team scored five runs in the third and seventh innings to pull out a 15-6 victory over Valparaiso on Wednesday.

Offensively, Grant Brunt had four hits and four RBI’s to lead the Trojans. Nick Sandilla tallied three hits (4 RBI’s), while Chris Boren and Austin Peterson each had two hits.

Chris Torres struck out three in four innings to get the win with Boren pitching the final three innings in relief.

 

