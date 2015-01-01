Trojan Baseball falls at Valparaiso

The Chesterton
baseball team couldn’t overcome three errors and dropped a 6-3 Duneland
Athletic Conference decision at Valparaiso on Wednesday.
The Trojans jumped
out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first as Owen Hallas singled to start
the game and Matt Kubacki blasted a two-run home run.
The Vikings
answered with one run in the bottom half of the frame and the game remained
that way until the bottom of the third.
Valpo would score
four runs on just one hit as they took advantage of a pair of walks and
three Trojan errors to build a 5-2 lead.
The Vikings scored
another run in the fifth before the Trojans mounted a rally in the sixth.
Patrick Arndt led
off the inning with a single. Pinch-runner Michael Jacobucci moved to second
on a passed ball and went to third on a ground out by Brett Roeske.
After Cameron
O’Brien walked, Patrick Tilden’s ground out scored Jacobucci, but the rally
ended on a fly out.
Offensively,
Kubacki tallied two hits, while Hallas, Travis Brooks and Arndt all had
singles.
Valparaiso 6,
Chesterton 3
AT VALPARAISO
SCORING BY INNINGS
Chesterton 200 001
0 -- 3 5 3
Valparaiso 104 010
x -- 6 3 0
2B -- Justin Duty
(V). 3B -- Jordan Swenson (V). HR -- Matt Kubacki ©; Ryan Wexler (V).
Pitching Summary -- Chesterton -- Isaac Shook (2.2 IP, 1 H, 2 K, 4 BB), Jack
Mullen (1.1 IP, 0 H, 4 K, 1 BB), Zach Burris (2 IP, 2 H, 2 K, 0 BB);
Valparaiso -- Alfonso Casaday (6 IP, 5 H, 4 K, 4 BB), Michael Jindra (1 IP,
0 H, 1 K, 0 BB). WP -- Alfonso Casaday. LP -- Isaac Shook. S -- Michael
Jindra.
Junior Varsity
Chesterton 15,
Valparaiso 6
The Chesterton
junior varsity baseball team scored five runs in the third and seventh
innings to pull out a 15-6 victory over Valparaiso on Wednesday.
Offensively, Grant
Brunt had four hits and four RBI’s to lead the Trojans. Nick Sandilla
tallied three hits (4 RBI’s), while Chris Boren and Austin Peterson each had
two hits.
Chris Torres struck
out three in four innings to get the win with Boren pitching the final three
innings in relief.