Chesterton Tribune                                                                                   Adv.

Trojan Baseball blasts Michigan City 16-1

Back to Front Page
 

The Chesterton baseball team got hot with its bats early and never let up en route to a 16-1 Duneland Athletic Conference victory at Michigan City on Thursday.

The Trojans launched three home runs in the contest including 3-run shots from Austin Cooley and Nate Majcher and a 2-run bomb from Taylor Brown.

Majcher, Cooley, David Crownover and Josh Hood allhad two hits as the Trojans pounded out 13 hits in the victory.

Alex Olson went the distance on the mound, working five innings, scattering two hits and striking out five.

Chesterton 16, Michigan City 1

AT MICHIGAN CITY

SCORING BY INNINGS

Chesterton 370 60 – 16 13 0

Michigan City 000 10 – 1 2 3

2B – Hood 2 (C). HR – Cooley, Brown, Majcher (C); Lomow (MC). Pitching Summary – Chesterton – Olson (5 IP, 2 H, 5 K, 0 BB); Michigan City – Tyra (2 IP, 8 H, 1 K, 2 BB), Galloway (2 IP, 4 H, 2 K, 1 BB), Sheets (1 IP, 1 H, 1 K, 0 BB). WP – Olson. LP – Tyra.

Junior Varsity

Chesterton 15, Michigan City 3

The Chesterton junior varsity baseball team scored five runs in the top of the first and never trailed en route to a 15-3 Duneland Athletic Conference victory at Michigan City on Thursday.

Josh Jaeger led the offense with a 5-for-5 night and three RBI’s. JR Frederick drove in six runs with three hits, while Spencer Sutton had two hits and two RBI’s.

Mike Crowley pitched the first three innings and struck out one. Mike Albano struck out four in three innings of relief work, while Avery Pratt struck out one in working the game’s final inning.

　

 

Posted 4/30/2010

 

 

 

Custom Search