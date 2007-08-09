Trojan Baseball blasts Michigan City 16-1

The Chesterton baseball team got hot with its bats early and never let up en route to a 16-1 Duneland Athletic Conference victory at Michigan City on Thursday.

The Trojans launched three home runs in the contest including 3-run shots from Austin Cooley and Nate Majcher and a 2-run bomb from Taylor Brown.

Majcher, Cooley, David Crownover and Josh Hood allhad two hits as the Trojans pounded out 13 hits in the victory.

Alex Olson went the distance on the mound, working five innings, scattering two hits and striking out five.