Trojan Baseball blasts Michigan City 16-1

The Chesterton baseball team got hot with its bats early and never let up en
route to a 16-1 Duneland Athletic Conference victory at Michigan City on
Thursday.
The Trojans launched three home runs in the contest including 3-run shots
from Austin Cooley and Nate Majcher and a 2-run bomb from Taylor Brown.
Majcher, Cooley, David Crownover and Josh Hood allhad two hits as the
Trojans pounded out 13 hits in the victory.
Alex Olson went the distance on the mound, working five innings, scattering
two hits and striking out five.
Chesterton 16,
Michigan City 1
AT MICHIGAN CITY
SCORING BY INNINGS
Chesterton 370 60 – 16 13 0
Michigan City 000 10 – 1 2 3
2B – Hood 2 (C). HR – Cooley, Brown, Majcher (C); Lomow (MC). Pitching
Summary – Chesterton – Olson (5 IP, 2 H, 5 K, 0 BB); Michigan City – Tyra (2
IP, 8 H, 1 K, 2 BB), Galloway (2 IP, 4 H, 2 K, 1 BB), Sheets (1 IP, 1 H, 1
K, 0 BB). WP – Olson. LP – Tyra.
Junior Varsity
Chesterton 15,
Michigan City 3
The Chesterton junior varsity baseball team scored five runs in the top of
the first and never trailed en route to a 15-3 Duneland Athletic Conference
victory at Michigan City on Thursday.
Josh Jaeger led the offense with a 5-for-5 night and three RBI’s. JR
Frederick drove in six runs with three hits, while Spencer Sutton had two
hits and two RBI’s.
Mike Crowley pitched the first three innings and struck out one. Mike Albano
struck out four in three innings of relief work, while Avery Pratt struck
out one in working the game’s final inning.
Posted 4/30/2010