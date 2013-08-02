Back to Front Page Swimmers headed to state: The Chesterton girls swim team will open the IHSAA State Finals tonight in Indianapolis. Pictured are, on the starting block, Trenee Fancher-Keller and Stephanie Krause. Sitting on the step is Kate Curley, while kneeling beside her is Vanessa Krause. Sitting in the middle is Madisyn Coudriet. Standing back row (l to r) is Meagan Curley, Kelly Craig, Julia Campbell, Marita Banta-Long and Brittany Borzych. Not pictured is Erin Socha. (Tribune photo by TR Harlan) Posted 2/8/2013 Custom Search Custom Search