|
Swimmers headed
to state: The Chesterton girls swim
team will open the IHSAA State Finals tonight in Indianapolis. Pictured are,
on the starting block, Trenee Fancher-Keller and Stephanie Krause. Sitting
on the step is Kate Curley, while kneeling beside her is Vanessa Krause.
Sitting in the middle is Madisyn Coudriet. Standing back row (l to r) is
Meagan Curley, Kelly Craig, Julia Campbell, Marita Banta-Long and Brittany
Borzych. Not pictured is Erin Socha. (Tribune photo by TR Harlan)
Posted 2/8/2013