State Park Little League hosting State Softball Tourney this weekend

State Park Little League will be hosting the 11/12 year old State Softball Tournament beginning Thursday with opening ceremonies beginning at 12:30 p.m. and a welcome picnic following at 3:30 p.m.

Opening day games (Thursday) will include Yorktown vs. South East Little League at 1 p.m., followed by Silver Creek vs. West Lafayette at 3:30 p.m. The nightcap will include State Park against Edwardsburg at 6 p.m.

A Skills Event will be held on the State Park Upper Field on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. with events including a Home Run Derby, Bunting and a Four-Person Throwing Relay Race.

Each player is only allowed to enter one event.