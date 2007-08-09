State Park and Liberty Rec announce Fall Ball Registration

(Scroll Down for Liberty Rec)

State Park:

Registration is now open for the State Park Little League Fall Ball season.

Baseball will include boys instructional (5-7 years old), minors (8-9 years old), majors (10-11 years old), juniors (12-14 years old) and seniors (14-16 years old).

A players age is determined by his age as of 4/30/10.

Softball will include minors (6-8 years old), majors (9-11 years old) and junior/senior (12-16 years old).

A players age is determined by her age as of 12/31/09.

Registration fees for the 2010 Fall Ball season will be $50 per player with a $20 late fee after August 7. No exceptions will be made and No refunds will be given after August 7.

The season will begin on Aug. 21 and runs through Oct. 16. There will be no Labor Day weekend games and all games will be played on Saturday.

Printable registration forms are available at www.stateparklittleleague.com and can be mailed to: State Park Little League, PO Box 915, Chesterton, IN, 46304. Mailed in forms will not be accepted after Aug. 7.

Registration can also be done online for an additional $5 fee.

For further information, contact Michelle LaFreniere at (219) 617-5151.