State Park and Liberty Rec announce Fall Ball Registration

State Park:
Registration is now open for the State Park Little League Fall Ball season.
Baseball will include boys instructional (5-7 years old), minors (8-9 years
old), majors (10-11 years old), juniors (12-14 years old) and seniors (14-16
years old).
A players age is determined by his age as of 4/30/10.
Softball will include minors (6-8 years old), majors (9-11 years old) and
junior/senior (12-16 years old).
A players age is determined by her age as of 12/31/09.
Registration fees for the 2010 Fall Ball season will be $50 per player with
a $20 late fee after August 7. No exceptions will be made and No refunds
will be given after August 7.
The season will begin on Aug. 21 and runs through Oct. 16. There will be no
Labor Day weekend games and all games will be played on Saturday.
Printable registration forms are available at www.stateparklittleleague.com
and can be mailed to: State Park Little League, PO Box 915, Chesterton, IN,
46304. Mailed in forms will not be accepted after Aug. 7.
Registration can also be done online for an additional $5 fee.
For further information, contact Michelle LaFreniere at (219) 617-5151.
Registration for Liberty Rec’s fall ball season will be held at Fireman’s
Field on on July 27-28 from 6–8 p.m.
The field is
located at the corner of 900 N and 50 W next to the Liberty Township
Volunteer Fire Department.
Softball offers
two divisions including Minors (players aged 7-9) and Majors (players
10-12). Baseball players can be from 7-12 years old and will be divided into
two or three divisions, depending upon the number of registrations.
Players who will
be moving up from t-ball in 2011 and playing minor softball or rookie
baseball are encouraged to play the Fall Ball season.
The fee is $45
per player and the season is scheduled for Aug. 28 through Oct. 16. Games
will be played on Saturday’s and there will be no games on Labor Day
weekend.
For additional
baseball information, please contact Mike Sellers at (219) 395-1763 or
msellers365@comcast.net
For softball
information, contact Bob Sisson at (219) 926-9767 or
babirupe@verizon.net
Families can
also visit www.libertyrec.org
for more
information.