Sectional Football Tickets on Sale at CHS

The Chesterton High School Athletic Department is selling tickets for Friday night’s IHSAA Sectional game between the Trojans and Merrillville at Merrillville High School.

Tickets will be sold until 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. There is no school Thursday or Friday because of Fall Break.

Ticket prices are $6 for students and adults.

The IHSAA prohibits the following thing at IHSAA sanctioned tournaments: school passes or senior passes, conference passes, balloons, banners, signs, posters, megaphones, cowbells, radio, tape decks or other noise makers.

 

Posted 10/23/2012

 

 

 
 
 

 

 