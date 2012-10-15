Sectional football tickets are on sale at CHS

Tickets for Friday night’s IHSAA Sectional football game between the Chesterton Trojans and Michigan City Wolves at CHS will be on sale in the CHS Athletic Office all week.

Tickets are $6 for students and adults and will be sold from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. through Friday.

No CHS Season Passes/Senior Passes or Staff Passes will be accepted for the Sectional Game.

In addition, the IHSAA prohibits balloons, banners, signs, posters, megaphones, cowbells, noise makers, radios and tape decks.

Filming is forbidden unless advance approval has been granted by the IHSAA and/or Chesterton High School.