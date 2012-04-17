Post dominant as Chesterton Baseball shuts out LaPorte 1-0

Good pitching beats good hitting.

Monday afternoon Jake Post and the Chesterton baseball team proved the old adage again in a 1-0 Duneland Athletic Conference victory over LaPorte.

“Jake threw great,” Chesterton coach Jack Campell said. “We’ve been on the wrong end of a couple of these this year. It’s nice to get one.”

The Trojans manufactured the game’s only run in the bottom of the first. Zach Jenks was hit by a pitch and moved to second on a Jake Post fielder’s choice. Both runners advanced 90 feet on a wild pitch.

Brandon Jenks’ sacrifice fly plated Zach Jenks, who had the Trojans’ only hit, with an early game-winner.

Post didn’t cruise through the game, even though he struck out eight and scattered just five hits.

The Slicers got a leadoff triple in the second inning before the senior right-hander struck out the side and had runners on second and third with one out in the sixth before back-to-back strike outs.

“We let the kids make the decision more times than not,” Campbell said of pulling Post for Humphreys heading into the seventh inning. “Before the sixth, he said he had one more.”

Humphreys struggled to start the seventh as he walked the first two men he faced. A sacrifice bunt put the game-tying and game-winning runs in scoring position.

A ground ball to Kevin Jones at shortstop cut down the runner at home for the second out and a ground ball back to Humphreys ended the contest.

The Trojan boys return to the field on Wednesday when they host Valparaiso beginning at 4:30 p.m.