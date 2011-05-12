Pieroni leads Chesterton Boys to Hall of Fame title at Franklin

In a field consisting of seven of the top 25 teams in the State, the No. 8
Chesterton boys swimming team proved to be the best.
The Trojans scored 526.5 points to outlast No. 6 Bloomington South (498) and
No. 5 Jeffersonville (375.5). Finishing fourth was Hamilton Southeastern
(358), followed by No. 11 Franklin Community (265), No. 21 Castle (242.5),
Terre Haute South (235.5), No. 24 FW Snider (163) and No. 14 Zionsville
(126).
“The pieces to the puzzle are still coming together for us,” Chesterton
coach Kevin Kinel said. “You really find out a lot about the kids in a meet
like this. It’s really a test and you find out the kids that are really
geared to go for us.”
Blake Pieroni was the Trojans’ top performer with three individual titles,
including smashing the 200 Free record by nearly three seconds.
Pieroni won the 200 Free in 1:41.30, while also winning the 200 Back
(1:59.3) and the 400 IM (4:14.79). He also was the anchor in the Medley
Relay (2nd) and the 400 Free Relay (3rd).
“Blake was huge for us again,” Kinel said. “He smashed the 200 Free record
in the morning and then re-broke it in the Finals.”
Jack Wallar was the other individual winner for the Trojans as he edged
teammate Patrick Curley in the 200 Breast. Wallar won in 2:11.85, while
Curley finished in 2:18.06.
“Jack was sick the night before and we didn’t even know if he was going to
swim,” Kinel said. “He just missed the meet record in the 200 Breast. In the
100 IM, he was fourth. He was third in the 100 Breast too. He was just
dynamite.”
Aaron Whitaker had a pair of runner-up finishes in the 50 Fly (23.60) and
the 200 Fly (1:55.48). Ethan Whitaker was fourth in the 200 Fly (2:04.14),
fifth in the 1000 Free (10:14.48) and fifth in the 200 Free (1:47.60) as
well.
“Ethan is really emerging,” Kinel said. “He really came to swim.”
The key to the meet for the Trojans came in their depth.
“We just had people step-up all along the lineup,” Kinel said. “Our divers
did well and Nick Borzych had an incredible prelims in the morning and
really jumped up.
“It was fun to watch them in a battle all day.”
Team Results
1. Chesterton, 526 1; 2. Bloomington South, 498; 3. Jeffersonville, 375 1;
4. Hamilton Southeaster, 358; 5. Franklin Community, 265; 6. Castle, 242 1;
7. Terre Haute South, 235 1; 8. FW Snider, 163; 9. Zionsville, 126.
Individual
Results
400 Medley Relay -- 1. Bloomington South, 3:30.58; 2. Chesterton (Nick
Borzych, Jack Wallar, Aaron Whitaker, Blake Pieroni), 3:36.16; 3. Hamilton
Southeastern, 3:46.43; 4. Jeffersonville, 3:46.50; 5. Terre Haute South,
3:46.90; 10. Chesterton (Josh VanNevel, Patrick Curley, Collin Buckles, Jack
Kurfman), 3:53.79.
1000 Free -- 1. Adam Destrampe (FC), 9:49.14; 2. Clayton Culp (FC),
10:01.82; 3. Tim Martin (J), 10:03.13; 4. Beau Boggs (Z), 10:13.32; 5. Ethan
Whitaker ©, 10:14.48; 7. Andy Hurst ©, 10:27.66; 8. Chris McGue ©, 10:34.60.
100 IM -- 1. Scott Haberle (BS), 53.06; 2. Landan Mintch (FWS), 54.92; 3.
John Winck (CAS), 55.16; 4. Jack Wallar ©, 55.48; 5. Logan Jastremski (BS),
56.05; 8. Nick Boryzch ©, 59.10; 15. Jack Kurfman ©, 1:01.09.
200 Free -- 1. Blake Pieroni ©, 1:41.30; 2. Alex Grissom (FC), 1:43.83; 3.
Zach Blankenbeker (J), 1:446.62; 4. Brendan Michaelsen (BS), 1:47.45; 5.
Ethan Whitaker ©, 1:47.60; 15. Chris McGue ©, 1:56.26.
50 Fly -- 1. Nick Wonder (BS), 23.43; 2. Aaron Whitaker ©, 23.60; 3. Logan
Jastremski (BS), 23.98; 4. Rick Kelley (HSE), 24.27; 5. Tim Martin (J),
24.44; 11. Collin Buckles ©, 26.01; 12. Josh VanNevel ©, 26.19.
200 Back -- 1. Blake Pieroni ©, 1:59.30; 2. Adam Destrampe (FC), 2:00.79; 3.
Nick Wonder (BS), 2:01.35; 4. Noah Brenner (HSE), 2:03.22; 5. Dalton
Mitchell (THS), 2:04.24; 8. Nick Borzych ©, 2:08.81; 11. Brent Vondra ©,
2:08.57.
50 Free -- 1. Scott Haeberle (BS), 21.75; 2. Logan Jastremski (BS), 22.10;
3. Nolan Roach (THS), 22.19; 4. Aaron Whitaker ©, 22.24; 5. Tim Martin (J),
22.33; 14. Jon Arlow ©, 23.85; 15. Josh VanNevel ©, 23.97.
1-Meter Diving -- 1. Dathan Schmidt (BS), 487.75; 2. Cody Coldren (HSE),
431.60; 3. Brian Kress (BS), 411.35; 4. Jon Robinson (FC), 401.60; 5. David
Pate (CAS), 326.05; 6. Austin Roach ©, 323.05; 8. Andrew Claudio ©, 307.90;
16. Jack McCusker ©, 154.45.
400 IM -- 1. Blake Pieroni ©, 4:14.79; 2. Adam Destrampe (FC), 4:20.03; 3.
Phil Butler (CAS), 4:23.72; 4. Beau Boggs (Z), 4:27.67; 5. Josh Ford (THS),
4:28.06; 6. Andy Hurst ©, 4:34.12; 18. Jack Kurfman ©, 4:45.21.
200 Free Relay -- 1. Bloomington South, 1:26.39; 2. Jeffersonville, 1:28.25;
3. Chesterton (Jack Wallar, Patrick Curley, Chris McGue, Aaron Whitaker),
1:30.62; 4. Bloomington South, 1:30.74; 5. Franklin Community, 1:31.83; 12.
Chesterton (Andy Hurst, Jack Kurfman, Jon Arlow, Ethan Whitaker), 1:36.97.
50 Breast -- 1. Landan Mintch (FWS), 27.09; 2. Scott Haberle (BS), 27.11; 3.
Jack Wallar ©, 27.32; 4. John Winck (CAS), 28.77; 5. Nolan Roach (THS),
28.98; 8. Patrick Curley ©, 29.61; 18. Nathan Rodriguez ©, 31.71.
200 Fly -- 1. Zach Blankenbeker (J), 1:55.04; 2. Aaron Whitaker ©, 1:55.48;
3. Nick Wonder (BS), 1:59.66; 4. Ethan Whitaker ©, 2:04.14; 5. Alex Grissom
(FC), 2:05.21; 7. Andy Hurst ©, 2:08.28.
50 Back -- 1. Ian Finnerty (BS), 25.90; 2. Brennan Lill (FWS), 26.01; 3.
Nick Borzych ©, 26.15; 4. Noah Brenner (HSE), 26.31; 5. Vannara Sakbun (THS),
26.39; 12. Josh VanNevel ©, 27.58; 14. Brent Vondra ©, 27.72.
200 Breast -- 1. Jack Wallar ©, 2:11.85; 2. Patrick Curley ©, 2:18.06; 3.
Collin Baker (HSE), 2:19.85; 4. Tyler Carpenter (FWS), 2:21.67; 5. Josh Ford
(THS), 2:22.09; 10. Collin Buckles ©, 2:28.57.
400 Free Relay
-- 1. Bloomington South, 3:13.65; 2. Jeffersonville, 3:15.41; 3. Chesterton
(Ethan Whitaker, Chris McGue, Patrick Curley, Blake Pieroni), 3:18.85; 4.
Franklin Community, 3:20.07; 5. Castle, 3:20.64; 8. Chesterton (Nick Borzych,
Andy Hurst, Jack Kurfman, Josh VanNevel), 3:27.97.
Posted 12/5/2011