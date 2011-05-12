Pieroni leads Chesterton Boys to Hall of Fame title at Franklin

In a field consisting of seven of the top 25 teams in the State, the No. 8 Chesterton boys swimming team proved to be the best.

The Trojans scored 526.5 points to outlast No. 6 Bloomington South (498) and No. 5 Jeffersonville (375.5). Finishing fourth was Hamilton Southeastern (358), followed by No. 11 Franklin Community (265), No. 21 Castle (242.5), Terre Haute South (235.5), No. 24 FW Snider (163) and No. 14 Zionsville (126).

“The pieces to the puzzle are still coming together for us,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel said. “You really find out a lot about the kids in a meet like this. It’s really a test and you find out the kids that are really geared to go for us.”

Blake Pieroni was the Trojans’ top performer with three individual titles, including smashing the 200 Free record by nearly three seconds.

Pieroni won the 200 Free in 1:41.30, while also winning the 200 Back (1:59.3) and the 400 IM (4:14.79). He also was the anchor in the Medley Relay (2nd) and the 400 Free Relay (3rd).

“Blake was huge for us again,” Kinel said. “He smashed the 200 Free record in the morning and then re-broke it in the Finals.”

Jack Wallar was the other individual winner for the Trojans as he edged teammate Patrick Curley in the 200 Breast. Wallar won in 2:11.85, while Curley finished in 2:18.06.

“Jack was sick the night before and we didn’t even know if he was going to swim,” Kinel said. “He just missed the meet record in the 200 Breast. In the 100 IM, he was fourth. He was third in the 100 Breast too. He was just dynamite.”

Aaron Whitaker had a pair of runner-up finishes in the 50 Fly (23.60) and the 200 Fly (1:55.48). Ethan Whitaker was fourth in the 200 Fly (2:04.14), fifth in the 1000 Free (10:14.48) and fifth in the 200 Free (1:47.60) as well.

“Ethan is really emerging,” Kinel said. “He really came to swim.”

The key to the meet for the Trojans came in their depth.

“We just had people step-up all along the lineup,” Kinel said. “Our divers did well and Nick Borzych had an incredible prelims in the morning and really jumped up.

“It was fun to watch them in a battle all day.”