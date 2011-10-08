Perfect end to Perfect Season: CHS Boys Swim to schools 3rd IHSAA State Title

P-E-R-F-E-C-T.

It’s not a term that should be throw around loosely, but it’s a fitting description of the Chesterton Boys Swimming and Diving 2013 season.

“It’s so tough when you have the target on your back all year and you’re ranked No. 1 from the start, but these kids handled it so great,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel said. “I’m so pleased with the way they stepped up in the prelims and then to finish it off today.”

And finish it off they did with the school’s third State Championship after outlasting Indianapolis North Central 238.5-203.5.

“We are two completely different teams,” Kinel said. “We had to win events and they had to chip away. It was a really interesting battle and came right down to the end.”

The Trojans started the victory parade in the days first event with a win in the 200 Medley Relay (1:32.45) with the quartet of Andy Hurst, Aaron Whitaker, Blake Pieroni and Jack Wallar.

“It’s a very cool feeling,” Hurst said. “I’ve been in big meets before, but never been in anything like this where you’re expected to win. I really don’t remember a lot about the actual swim and I’ve never stood on a podium like that before.

“It’s really a cool feeling.”

Ethan Whitaker’s second place finish in the 200 Free (1:39.58) pushed the Trojans to an early five-point lead in the team race.

Blake Pieroni won the 200 IM (1:48.86) and Patrick Curley was 15th (1:56.36) as the lead grew to 79-64.

“I went out a little slower, but that helped out the last three-quarter’s of the race,” Pieroni said. “I had a better breaststroke in the finals and it did hurt a little more today.”

Jack Wallar finished 13th in the 50 Free (21.59), but North Central closed the gap to 82.5-79 after Diving.

The Trojan lead grew again as Aaron Whitaker set a State Record in winning the 100 Fly (47.33).

“Ever since last year I was focused on this race,” Whitaker said. “I thought about it the whole summer and I didn’t want to miss it. I thought about (brother) Kyle’s record, but I didn’t think it would be this year.”

Chesterton’s winning streak continued as Pieroni won the 100 Free in a State Record time of 44.28, but North Central put three swimmers in the top 16 to take a 125.5-122.5 lead.

“I had a slow start and the time wasn’t what I expected,” Pieroni said. “I actually thought it would be faster. You always have to strive for more.”

Ethan Whitaker’s third place finish in the 500 Free (4:30.09) put the Trojans back on top 38.5, but North Central responded by winning the 200 Free Relay for a 168-166.5 lead.

Chesterton finished fifth in the 200 Free Relay (1:26.49) with the group of Wallar, Jack Kurfman, Curley and Ethan Whitaker.

“Ethan was such a staple for us with his time drops every step of the way,” Kinel said. “Jack Wallar, Patrick Curley, Jack Kurfman and Andy Hurst all had roles to fill her too and did exactly what was asked of them. I’m really proud of those guys.”

Aaron Whitaker set another State Record with a 47.29 time in winning the 100 Back and the Trojans would never relinquish the lead again.

“I felt so good coming in that I could win, but I hit everything just perfectly,” Whitaker said. “I wanted to make sure I had something left for coming home the last length.”

When Wallar finished seventh in the 100 Breaststroke (57.52) the Trojans had built a nearly insurmountable 198.5-173.5 lead.

“We kind of felt like we were the rabbit,” Pieroni said. “We were picked No. 1 at the beginning and just stayed out there letting people chase us. This is my third year in high school and this has been the goal all along.”

The foursome of Pieroni, Curley, Ethan Whitaker and Aaron Whitaker merely had to finish the 400 Free Relay to win the team state title.

“I did tell them to sit on their starts and they were ok with it,” Kinel said. “It was hard for them to get into the race because we had already won if they just finish.”

Just for good measure, the quartet won the event in 3:04.77 after setting the State Record in the prelims on Friday (3:01.05).

“I can’t even tell you the feeling,” Aaron Whitaker said. “I’ve thought about this ever since I watched (brother) Kyle and his team win. I wondered what it would feel like to stand up here with my teammates and it’s awesome. The hard work paid off.”

Not only did the Trojans bring home the State Title, but Kinel was named Indiana Boys Swimming Coach of the Year.

“I feel blessed to have kids throughout the years with this much talent,” Kinel said. “I’m happy it all meshes together. Right now, I’m going to worry about holding that trophy and hopping in the pool. I’ll start worrying about next year later.”