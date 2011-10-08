Perfect end to Perfect Season: CHS Boys Swim to schools 3rd IHSAA State Title

P-E-R-F-E-C-T.
It’s not a term that should be throw around loosely, but it’s a fitting
description of the Chesterton Boys Swimming and Diving 2013 season.
“It’s so tough when you have the target on your back all year and you’re
ranked No. 1 from the start, but these kids handled it so great,” Chesterton
coach Kevin Kinel said. “I’m so pleased with the way they stepped up in the
prelims and then to finish it off today.”
And finish it off they did with the school’s third State Championship after
outlasting Indianapolis North Central 238.5-203.5.
“We are two completely different teams,” Kinel said. “We had to win events
and they had to chip away. It was a really interesting battle and came right
down to the end.”
The Trojans started the victory parade in the days first event with a win in
the 200 Medley Relay (1:32.45) with the quartet of Andy Hurst, Aaron
Whitaker, Blake Pieroni and Jack Wallar.
“It’s a very cool feeling,” Hurst said. “I’ve been in big meets before, but
never been in anything like this where you’re expected to win. I really
don’t remember a lot about the actual swim and I’ve never stood on a podium
like that before.
“It’s really a cool feeling.”
Ethan Whitaker’s second place finish in the 200 Free (1:39.58) pushed the
Trojans to an early five-point lead in the team race.
Blake Pieroni won the 200 IM (1:48.86) and Patrick Curley was 15th (1:56.36)
as the lead grew to 79-64.
“I went out a little slower, but that helped out the last three-quarter’s of
the race,” Pieroni said. “I had a better breaststroke in the finals and it
did hurt a little more today.”
Jack Wallar finished 13th in the 50 Free (21.59), but North Central closed
the gap to 82.5-79 after Diving.
The Trojan lead grew again as Aaron Whitaker set a State Record in winning
the 100 Fly (47.33).
“Ever since last year I was focused on this race,” Whitaker said. “I thought
about it the whole summer and I didn’t want to miss it. I thought about
(brother) Kyle’s record, but I didn’t think it would be this year.”
Chesterton’s winning streak continued as Pieroni won the 100 Free in a State
Record time of 44.28, but North Central put three swimmers in the top 16 to
take a 125.5-122.5 lead.
“I had a slow start and the time wasn’t what I expected,” Pieroni said. “I
actually thought it would be faster. You always have to strive for more.”
Ethan Whitaker’s third place finish in the 500 Free (4:30.09) put the
Trojans back on top 38.5, but North Central responded by winning the 200
Free Relay for a 168-166.5 lead.
Chesterton finished fifth in the 200 Free Relay (1:26.49) with the group of
Wallar, Jack Kurfman, Curley and Ethan Whitaker.
“Ethan was such a staple for us with his time drops every step of the way,”
Kinel said. “Jack Wallar, Patrick Curley, Jack Kurfman and Andy Hurst all
had roles to fill her too and did exactly what was asked of them. I’m really
proud of those guys.”
Aaron Whitaker set another State Record with a 47.29 time in winning the 100
Back and the Trojans would never relinquish the lead again.
“I felt so good coming in that I could win, but I hit everything just
perfectly,” Whitaker said. “I wanted to make sure I had something left for
coming home the last length.”
When Wallar finished seventh in the 100 Breaststroke (57.52) the Trojans had
built a nearly insurmountable 198.5-173.5 lead.
“We kind of felt like we were the rabbit,” Pieroni said. “We were picked No.
1 at the beginning and just stayed out there letting people chase us. This
is my third year in high school and this has been the goal all along.”
The foursome of Pieroni, Curley, Ethan Whitaker and Aaron Whitaker merely
had to finish the 400 Free Relay to win the team state title.
“I did tell them to sit on their starts and they were ok with it,” Kinel
said. “It was hard for them to get into the race because we had already won
if they just finish.”
Just for good measure, the quartet won the event in 3:04.77 after setting
the State Record in the prelims on Friday (3:01.05).
“I can’t even tell you the feeling,” Aaron Whitaker said. “I’ve thought
about this ever since I watched (brother) Kyle and his team win. I wondered
what it would feel like to stand up here with my teammates and it’s awesome.
The hard work paid off.”
Not only did the Trojans bring home the State Title, but Kinel was named
Indiana Boys Swimming Coach of the Year.
“I feel blessed to have kids throughout the years with this much talent,”
Kinel said. “I’m happy it all meshes together. Right now, I’m going to worry
about holding that trophy and hopping in the pool. I’ll start worrying about
next year later.”
IHSAA State
Finals
AT IUPUI
Natatorium
Team Results
1. Chesterton, 238.5; 2. Indianapolis North Central, 203.5; 3. Carmel, 173;
4. Penn, 169; 5. Hamilton Southeastern, 144; 6. Columbus North, 131.5; 7.
Jeffersonville, 124; 8. Bloomington North, 116; 9. Avon, 97; 10. SB St.
Joseph’s, 94; 11. (tie) Bloomington South and Northridge, 82; 13. Franklin
Community, 51; 14. Westfield, 37; 15. Batesville, 34; 16. FW Snider, 32; 17.
(tie) Valparaiso and FW Carroll, 26; 19. (tie) Evansville Reitz and Fishers,
25; 21. Munster, 23; 22. (tie) Center Grove and Highland, 22; 24. Castle,
20.5; 25. LaPorte, 20; 26. West Lafayette, 18; 27. (tie) Noblesville and
Lafayette Jeff, 16; 29. Griffith, 15; 30. (tie) Greencastle, Floyd Central
and Indianapolis Cathedral, 14; 33. Lawrence Central, 13; 34. (tie)
Mishawaka Marian, New Albany and Michigan City, 12; 37. Bedford North
Lawrence, 11.5; 38. (tie) Terre Haute South and Homestead, 11; 40.
Zionsville, 9.5; 41. (tie) SB Riley and Perry Meridiean, 9; 43. Greenfield
Central, 8; 44. (tie) Plainfield and Park Tudor, 7; 46. (tie) Indianapolis
Brebeuf, Elkhart Central and Brownsburg, 6; 49. Pendelton Heights, 4; 50.
(tie) Warren Central, Centerville, Lafayette Central Catholic and Indian
Creek, 3; 54. Warsaw, 2; 55. (tie) Lawrence North and Bremen, 1.
Individual
Results
200 MEDLEY RELAY -- 1. Chesterton (Andy Hurst, Jack Waller, Aaron Whitaker,
Blake Pieroni) 1:32.45, 2. Penn 1:33.34, 3. Hamilton Southeastern 1:34.11,
4. Bloomington South 1:34.43, 5. Northridge 1:34.44, 6. Jeffersonville
1:34.70, 7. Avon 1:35.02, 8. North Central 1:35.20.
200 FREE -- 1. Trevor Carroll (SBSJ) 1:37.10, 2. Ethan Whitaker (CH)
1:39.58, 3. Joseph Steinkamp (NC) 1:40.98, 4. Adam Destrampe (FC) 1:41.07,
5. Joseph Krahulik (NC) 1:41.40, 6. Andrew Antoinetti (VAL) 1:41.58, 7. Luke
Johnson (HSE) 1:41.85, 8. Parks Jones (AV) 1:42.40.
200 IM -- 1. Blake Pieroni (CH) 1:48.86, 2. Cody Taylor (CN) 1:50.54, 3.
Brennan Berger (CAR) 1:50.92, 4. Ian Finnerty (BS) 1:51.95, 5. Joe Young (HSE)
1:53.77, 6. Jon Stoller (NR) 1:54.49, 7. Rawley Davis (NC) 1:55.10, 8.
Nathaniel Bledsoe (WF) 1:55.81, 15. Patrick Curley (CH) 1:56.36.
50 FREE -- 1. Austin Flager (NR) 20.37, 2. Bryce Timonera (BV) 20.83, 3. Tim
Martin (JV) 20.93, 4. Theodore Steinkamp (NC) 21.10, 5. Sam Loescher (CN)
21.28, 5. Trey Kolleck (CA) 21.28, 7. Luke Lete (NA) 21.30, 8. Nick Wonder
(BS) 21.31, 9. Stephen Castillo (HI) 21.07, 13. Jack Waller (CH) 21.59.
DIVING -- 1. Josh Arndt (LP) 484.00, 2. Cody Coldren (HSE) 464.25, 3. Dustin
Miller (LJ) 461.80, 4. Alex Rosales (GR) 444.60, 5. Andrew Cramer (IC)
441.60, 6. Reed Dillon (LCE) 431.65, 7. Stephen Rice (MM) 428.85, 8. Kevin
Frebel (HOME) 427.60.
100 FLY -- 1. Aaron Whitaker (CH) 47.33 (STATE RECORD), 2. Max Irwin (BN)
47.88, 3. Bowen Anderson (PENN) 49.65, 4. Theodore Steinkamp (NC) 50.41, 5.
Nash Firebaugh (GC) 50.87, 6. Brandon Colonis (WL) 50.69, 7. Max McKay (CAR)
51.56, 8. Rick Kelley (HSE) 51.92.
100 FREE -- 1. Blake Pieroni (CH) 44.28 (STATE RECORD), 2. Bryce Timonera
(BV) 45.80, 3. Jon Astashinsky (CAR) 45.81, 4. Sam Loescher (CN) 46.10, 5.
Theodore Steinkamp (NC) 46.32, 6. Joseph Krahulik (NC) 46.32, 7. Seamus
Lucero-Dixon (PENN) 47.42, 8. Brooks Logan (ER) 47.71.
500 FREE -- 1. Max Irwin (BN) 4:23.60, 2. Carroll (SBSJ) 4:26.01, 3. Ethan
Whitaker (CH) 4:30.09, 4. Anderson (PENN) 4:30.63, 5. Destrampe (FC)
4:33.16, 6. Martin (JEFF) 4:35.70, 7. Eric Oleson (WF) 4:36.23, 8. Andrew
Antoinetti (VAL) 4:41.80.
200 FREE RELAY -- 1. North Central 1:24.26, 2. Columbus North 1:24.99, 3.
Penn 1:25.61, 4. Bloomington North 1:25.96, 5. Chesterton (Jack Waller,
Patrick Curley, Jack Kurfman, Ethan Whitaker) 1:26.49, 6. South Bend St.
Joseph 1:27.28, 7. Jeffersonville 1:28.08.
100 BACK -- 1. Aaron Whitaker (CH) 47.29 (STATE RECORD), 2. Flager (NR)
49.17, 3. Wonder (BS) 50.94, 4. McKay (CAR) 51.06, 5. Anderson (FC) 51.21,
6. Beckman (MU) 51.62, 7. Joe Young (HSE) 51.35, 8. Evan Shive (JEFF) 52.86.
100 BREAST -- 1. Cody Taylor (CN) 55.25, 2. Brennan Berger (CAR) 55.42, 3.
Ian Finnerty (BS) 56.48, 4. Tanner Anderson (PENN) 56.80, 5. Christian
Lorenz (AV) 57.03, 6. Grant Music (FWC) 57.46, 7. Jack Waller (CH) 57.52, 8.
Quinlan (MC) 57.58.
400 FREE RELAY
-- 1. Chesterton (Blake Pieroni, Ethan Whitaker, Patrick Curley, Aaron
Whitaker) 3:04.77, 2. Carmel 3:06.37, 3. Columbus North 3:07.83, 4. North
Central 3:08.64, 5. Jeffersonville 3:08.67, 6. Penn 3:09.26, 7. South Bend
St. Joseph 3:11.08, 8. Hamilton Southeastern 3:11.65.