Outstanding athletes honored at 2012 CHS Winter Sports Awards

The Chesterton High School winter sports season isn’t complete yet, but Wednesday night multiple athletes with a long list of accomplishments were honored at the 2012 Winter Sports Awards Program.

Individually, senior Olivia Kabacinski recorded a pair of State Championships in Girls Swimming with victories in the 50 Free and the 100 Free, while sophomore Blake Pieroni won the State Championship in Boys Swimming with a victory in the 100 Free.

The Boys Swim foursome of Nick Boryzch, Aaron Whitaker, Jack Wallar and Pieroni earned state runner-up honors in the 200 Medley Relay with Pieroni finishing second in the 200 Free.

On the team front, Chesterton picked up Sectional and Duneland Athletic Conference titles in Boys and Girls Swimming where both teams advanced to the State Finals. The Boys finished fourth overall and the Girls were fifth.

The No. 5-ranked CHS Gymnastics team will try to continue the winter sports season for another week as they travel to Valparaiso for the IHSAA Regional Meet on Friday night beginning at 6 p.m.

Olivia Kabacinski was named MVP in Girls Swimming for the fourth time, while Marissa Kroeger (Girls Diving) and Chris Katsafaros (Wrestling) earned MVP honors for the third time.

Two-time MVP winners were KeMonte Price (Boys Basketball) and Blake Pieroni (Boys Swimming). Other MVP’s included Matt Holba (Boys Basketball), Cole Teal (Boys Basketball), Lindsay Gorman (Girls Basketball), Alexis Hamilton (Cheerleading), Bre Eng (Cheerleading) , Brandi Tuzinski (Gymnastics) and Austin Roach (Boys Diving).

Mental Attitude Award winners included Mike Thanos (Boys Basketball), Lindsay Gorman (Girls Basketball), Jocelyn Lipscomb (Girls Basketball), Sarah Eggers (Cheerleading), Marisa Myers (Gymnastics), Chris McGue (Boys Swimming), Julia Campbell (Girls Swimming) and Joe Kelly (Wrestling).

Sportsmanship Award winners were Matt Holba (Boys Basketball), Kelly Braun (Girls Basketball), Abbi Milligan (Cheerleading), Kasandra Richardson (Cheerleading), Mariel McElfresh (Gymnastics), Alex Opat (Boys Swimming), Marcy Miles (Girls Swimming) and Connor Smith (Wrestling).

Most Improved Award winners included Donnie Johnson (Boys Basketball), Chris Palombizio (Boys Basketball), Kelsey Conway (Girls Basketball), Symphony Garcia (Cheerleading), Emma Lynn (Gymnastics), Alden Wright (Boys Swimming-Freshman), Andy Hurst (Boys Swimming-Sophomore), Brent Vondra (Boys Swimming-Sophomore), Cody Olson (Boys Swimming-Junior), Andrew Claudio (Boys Diving), Brittany Boryzch (Girls Swimming-Freshman), Erin Socha (Girls Swimming-Sophomore), Kate Curley (Girls Swimming-Junior), Cheyanne Comer (Girls Diving) and Kaitlin Loehmer (Wrestling).

A special award was also given to Annette Frank (Todd Talbert Memorial Award in Girls Basketball).

BOYS BASKETBALL

VARSITY AWARDS

SENIORS

KeMonte Price, KJ Zelenika.

JUNIORS

Donnie Johnson, Mike Thanos.

SOPHOMORES

Brandon Roeske, Corey Rusboldt, Cole Teal, Jacob Wasielewski.

FRESHMEN

Matt Holba, Chris Palombizio.

JUNIOR VARSITY AWARDS

Jacob Andert (11), Avery Beeks (9), Tevin Dilosa (11), Steffan Dines (10), Colin McEuen (10), Austin Norton (10), Andrew Ralph (10), Grant Schuster (10).

FRESHMEN AWARDS

John Achor, Michael Amling, Drew Balon, Max Benoit, Max Dille, Jordan Dilosa, Drake Ferguson, James Jewison, Jimmy McGowan, Cameron O’Brien, Dominic Raffin, Jack Roach, Patrick Tilden, Emery Turner.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

VARSITY AWARDS

SENIORS

Annette Frank, Lindsay Gorman.

JUNIORS

Kelly Braun, Sydney Kutz, Hannah McCafferty, Mary Mochen, Hannah Van Drie.

SOPHOMORES

Kelsey Conway, Kristen Homme, Jocelyn Lipscomb, Caroline Puntillo, Sarah Richards.

FRESHMEN

Kassidy Scott, McKenzie Sullivan.

JUNIOR VARSITY AWARDS

Samantha Balon (10), Abby Canright (10), Sara Filipek (11), Mallory McKee (10), Bethany Molnar (10), Hailee Norton (9), Claire Raffin (10), Hayley Sekula (9), Shelby Snyder (9), Jordan Wadding (9), Brittany Wilcox (11).

FRESHMEN AWARDS

Raven Bach, Megan Kerkes, Lauren Kusbel, Kayla Malackowski, Natalie Petro, Teresa Raffin, Tara Schnadenberg.