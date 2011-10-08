Chesterton graduate Matt Nover has been named to the 18-man Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame 2013 Silver Anniversary Team based on outstanding accomplishments as a senior basketball player 25 years ago.

Nover was an 1988 Indiana All-Star, averaging 17.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. He hit on 56 percent of his shots from the field and 81 percent of his free throw attempts and was named UPI All-State and Bloomington Herald Telephone All-State.

Nover scored 978 career points at Indiana University, 42nd on the school’s all-time list, and holds IU school records in career field goal percentage (57.1%), single-season field goal percentage (62.8%) and single game field goal percentage (8-for-8, 100%).

He was a member of the Big Ten Championship team, the 1992 Final Four team and was co-captain his senior year.

Nover also played professional basketball from 1993-2004 in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Japan and Australia.

The rest of the team includes Darrin Archbold (Norwell), Hunter Atkins (Highland), Woody Austin (Richmond), Scott Blum (Oregon-Davis), Paris Bryant (Jeffersonville), Eric Dolezal (LaPorte), Greg Gary (Anderson Highland), Brian Good (Rossville), Brian Hogan (Kokomo), Travis Inman (Avon), Shawn Kemp (Concord), Craig Riley (FW Harding), David Scott (Graceland Christian), Chandler Thompson (Muncie Central), Derwin Webb (Lawrence North), Henry Williams (Ben Davis) and Sean Woods (Indianapolis Cathedral).

All Men’s Silver Anniversary Team members will be honored at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s Annual Men’s Banquet on Wednesday, March 20.

A midday reception, free and open to the public, will be held at the Hall of Fame Museum in New Castle. The evening banquet will take place at the Primo Banquet Hall on the south side of Indianapolis.

Tickets will be available through the Hall’s website at www.hoopshall.com or by calling (765) 529-1891.