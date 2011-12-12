No. 4 Chesterton beats No. 1 Northridge at Homestead Invitational

The Chesterton boys swim team made an early season state-wide statement on
Saturday.
The No. 4 Trojans beat No. 1 Northridge 533.5-514.5 to win the Homestead
Invitational. Indianapolis North Central (463) was third, followed by
Homestead (422) and Yorktown (112).
“The boys had an incredible meet,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel said. “It’s
almost like they were waiting for this. “From the start to the end, we swam
lights out everywhere.”
Blake Pieroni continued his torrid early season success by winning three
individual events. The sophomore won the 200 IM (1:55.08), the 100 Free
(46.26) and the 500 Free (4:42.68).
“Blake was incredible,” Kinel said. “Winning three events against top-notch
competition like this is impressive.”
The Trojans won three other individual events as Ethan Whitaker won the 200
Free (1:46.12), Aaron Whitaker won the 100 Fly (50.54) and Jack Wallar won
the 100 Breast (57.89).
“Aaron winning the 100 Fly against a big rival (Northridge’s Austin Flagler)
was big for him,” Kinel said. “Ethan and Jack were unbelievable. Ethan’s
getting better every meet and Jack was, I can’t even explain it.”
Chesterton’s other event victory came in the 200 Medley Relay as Nick
Borzych, Wallar, Aaron Whitaker and Pieroni won in 1:35.23.
“Even last weekend, I didn’t feel like we were on all cylinders, but
Saturday I did,” Kinel said. “They’ve definitely arrived.”
It wasn’t just the top kids for the Trojans that pulled out the victory.
“The supporting cast was great and bumped up with guys like Andy Hurst, Pat
Curley, Nick Boryzch, Jack Kurfman and Chris McGue were incredible,” Kinel
said. “The boys were certainly ready. It was fun to watch.”
Chesterton returns to the pool on Tuesday night when they host Valparaiso
beginning at 5:30 p.m.
“I hope this springboards us into the second half of the year,” Kinel said.
“To knock off No. 1 isn’t bad.”
Team Results
1. Chesterton, 533 1; 2. Northridge, 514 1; 3. Indianapolis North Central,
462; 4. Homestead, 422; 5. Yorktown, 112.
Individual
Results
200 Medley Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Nick Borzch, Jack Wallar, Aaron Whitaker,
Blake Pieroni), 1:35.23; 2. Northridge, 1:36.28; 3. Indianapolis North
Central, 1:37.97; 7. Chesterton (Brent Vondra, Patrick Curley, Collin
Buckles, Chris McGue), 1:45.32.
200 Free -- 1. Ethan Whitaker ©, 1:46.12; 2. Wade Costin (INC), 1:46.78; 3.
Terry Peoples (N), 1:47.97; 5. Patrick Curley ©, 1:50.66; 7. Jack Kurfman ©,
1:51.48; 10. Chris McGue ©, 1:53.81.
200 IM -- 1. Blake Pieroni ©, 1:55.08; 2. Jacob Cook (H), 1:55.34; 3.
Brennen Berger (N), 1:55.92; 8. Nick Borzych ©, 2:05.16; 9. Andy Hurst ©,
2:05.44; 13. Collin Buckles ©, 2:09.82.
50 Free -- 1. Austin Flagler (N), 21.35; 2. Ted Steinkamp (INC), 21.50; 3.
Aaron Whitaker ©, 21.94; 5. Jack Wallar ©, 22.25; 12. Jon Arlow ©, 23.43;
18. Nathan Rodriguez ©, 24.84.
100 Fly -- 1. Aaron Whitaker ©, 50.54; 2. Austin Flagler (N), 50.58; 3.
Robbie Veenstra (H), 54.18; 10. Patrick Curley ©, 56.95; 13. Andy Hurst ©,
57.43; 14. Collin Buckles ©, 57.48.
100 Free -- 1. Blake Pieroni ©, 46.26; 2. Jacob Cook (H), 47.96; 3. Zak
Kauffman (N), 48.55; 6. Ethan Whitaker ©, 49.90; 9. Chris McGue ©, 50.86;
11. Jack Kurfman ©, 51.35.
500 Free -- 1. Blake Pieroni ©, 4:42.68; 2. Brennen Berger (N), 4:44.97; 3.
Wade Costing (INC), 4:45.90; 5. Ethan Whitaker ©, 4:52.39; 11. Jack Kurfman
©, 5:03.04; 15. Spencer Wright ©, 5:14.01.
200 Free Relay -- 1. Northridge, 1:26.89 (MEET RECORD); 2. Indianapolis
North Central, 1:28.06; 3. Chesterton (Jack Wallar, Chris McGue, Ethan
Whitaker, Aaron Whitaker), 1:29.31; 5. Chesterton (Nick Boryzch, Andy Hurst,
Jon Arlow, Jack Kurfman), 1:34.28.
100 Back -- 1. Austin Flager (N), 52.23; 2. Aaron Whitaker ©, 53.52; 3. Wade
Costin (INC), 55.98; 5. Nick Borzych ©, 58.20; 6. Andy Hurst ©, 58.31; 14.
Cody Olson ©, 1:00.69.
100 Breast -- 1. Jack Wallar ©, 57.89; 2. Brennen Berger (N), 58.91; 3.
Jacob Cook (H), 1:00.11; 8. Patrick Curley ©, 1:03.70; 10. Jonathan Kindmark
©, 1:07.43; 11. Collin Buckles ©, 1:07.53.
400 Free Relay -- 1. Indianapolis North Central, 3:11.17; 2. Chesterton
(Ethan Whitaker, Chris McGue, Jack Wallar, Blake Pieroni), 3:13.28; 3.
Northridge, 3:17.43; 6. Chesterton (Nick Borzych, Jack Kurfman, Andy Hurst,
Patrick Curley), 3:25.07.