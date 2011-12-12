No. 4 Chesterton beats No. 1 Northridge at Homestead Invitational

The Chesterton boys swim team made an early season state-wide statement on Saturday.

The No. 4 Trojans beat No. 1 Northridge 533.5-514.5 to win the Homestead Invitational. Indianapolis North Central (463) was third, followed by Homestead (422) and Yorktown (112).

“The boys had an incredible meet,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel said. “It’s almost like they were waiting for this. “From the start to the end, we swam lights out everywhere.”

Blake Pieroni continued his torrid early season success by winning three individual events. The sophomore won the 200 IM (1:55.08), the 100 Free (46.26) and the 500 Free (4:42.68).

“Blake was incredible,” Kinel said. “Winning three events against top-notch competition like this is impressive.”

The Trojans won three other individual events as Ethan Whitaker won the 200 Free (1:46.12), Aaron Whitaker won the 100 Fly (50.54) and Jack Wallar won the 100 Breast (57.89).

“Aaron winning the 100 Fly against a big rival (Northridge’s Austin Flagler) was big for him,” Kinel said. “Ethan and Jack were unbelievable. Ethan’s getting better every meet and Jack was, I can’t even explain it.”

Chesterton’s other event victory came in the 200 Medley Relay as Nick Borzych, Wallar, Aaron Whitaker and Pieroni won in 1:35.23.

“Even last weekend, I didn’t feel like we were on all cylinders, but Saturday I did,” Kinel said. “They’ve definitely arrived.”

It wasn’t just the top kids for the Trojans that pulled out the victory.

“The supporting cast was great and bumped up with guys like Andy Hurst, Pat Curley, Nick Boryzch, Jack Kurfman and Chris McGue were incredible,” Kinel said. “The boys were certainly ready. It was fun to watch.”

Chesterton returns to the pool on Tuesday night when they host Valparaiso beginning at 5:30 p.m.

“I hope this springboards us into the second half of the year,” Kinel said. “To knock off No. 1 isn’t bad.”