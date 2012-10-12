No. 1 Trojan swimmers continue incredible start

The domination of the Chesterton boys swim team continues.

The No. 1 ranked Trojans set four meet records and had little trouble in picking up a victory in the Homestead Invitational on Saturday.

Chesterton tallied 633 points to outscore second place Indianapolis North Central (445 1). Northridge finished third (425), followed by Homestead (389 1) and Yorktown (151).

Blake Pieroni set two individual meet records with victories in the 100 Free (45.37) and the 500 Free (4:36.37), while Aaron Whitaker also set a meet record in the 100 Back (50.32).

The Trojans’ 400 Free Relay quartet of Pieroni, Ethan Whitaker, Patrick Curley and Aaron Whitaker also set a meet record in 3:05.53.

Other individual event winners for Chesterton included Pieroni in the 200 IM (1:53.19), Aaron Whitaker in the 50 Free (21.19) and 100 Fly (49.30) and Jack Wallar in the 100 Breast (57.75).

The Trojans also won the 200 Medley Relay with the group of Andy Hurst, Wallar, Aaron Whitaker and Pieroni in 1:35.30.

Ethan Whitaker picked up a pair of runner-up finishes with swims in the 200 Free (1:41.59) and the 500 Free (4:40.63).

Third place performances came from Andy Hurst in the 500 Free (4:52.45) and the 200 Free Relay group of Wallar, Curley, Jack Kurfman and Ethan Whitaker (1:28.79).