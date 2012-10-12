No. 1 Trojan swimmers continue incredible start

The domination of the Chesterton boys swim team continues.
The No. 1 ranked Trojans set four meet records and had little trouble in
picking up a victory in the Homestead Invitational on Saturday.
Chesterton tallied 633 points to outscore second place Indianapolis North
Central (445 1). Northridge finished third (425), followed by Homestead (389
1) and Yorktown (151).
Blake Pieroni set two individual meet records with victories in the 100 Free
(45.37) and the 500 Free (4:36.37), while Aaron Whitaker also set a meet
record in the 100 Back (50.32).
The Trojans’ 400 Free Relay quartet of Pieroni, Ethan Whitaker, Patrick
Curley and Aaron Whitaker also set a meet record in 3:05.53.
Other individual event winners for Chesterton included Pieroni in the 200 IM
(1:53.19), Aaron Whitaker in the 50 Free (21.19) and 100 Fly (49.30) and
Jack Wallar in the 100 Breast (57.75).
The Trojans also won the 200 Medley Relay with the group of Andy Hurst,
Wallar, Aaron Whitaker and Pieroni in 1:35.30.
Ethan Whitaker picked up a pair of runner-up finishes with swims in the 200
Free (1:41.59) and the 500 Free (4:40.63).
Third place performances came from Andy Hurst in the 500 Free (4:52.45) and
the 200 Free Relay group of Wallar, Curley, Jack Kurfman and Ethan Whitaker
(1:28.79).
Homestead
Invitational
AT HOMESTEAD
Team Results
1. Chesterton, 633; 2. Indianapolis North Central, 445.5; 3. Northridge,
425; 4. Homestead, 389.5; 5. Yorktown, 151.
Individual
Results
200 Medley Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Andy Hurst, Jack Wallar, Aaron Whitaker,
Blake Pieroni), 1:35.30; 2. Indianapolis North Central, 1:38.24; 3.
Homestead, 1:41.48; 4. Chesterton (Josh VanNevel, Patrick Curley, Tony
Kincaid, Nathan Rodriguez), 1:42.99; 5. Homestead, 1:44.76.
200 Free -- 1. Austin Flager (N), 1:41.41; 2. Ethan Whitaker ©, 1:41.59; 3.
Joe Krahulik (INC), 1:45.52; 4. Joe Steinkamp (INC), 1:47.50; 5. Jack
Kurfman ©, 1:48.49; 9. Josh VanNevel ©, 1:50.85; 10. Brent Vondra ©,
1:51.78.
200 IM -- 1. Blake Pieroni ©, 1:53.19; 2. Jonathan Stoller (N), 1:57.19; 3.
AJ Bernth (N), 1:58.98; 4. Rawley Davis (INC), 1:59.27; 5. Patrick Curley ©,
2:01.29; 7. Andy Hurst ©, 2:02.24; 9. Nathan Rodriguez ©, 2:07.14.
50 Free -- 1. Aaron Whitaker ©, 21.19; 2. Austin Flager (N), 21.30; 3. Ted
Steinkamp (INC), 21.49; 4. Jack Waller ©, 21.95; 5. Samuel Lorentz (INC),
22.00; 9. Brent Vondra ©, 23.44; 11. Tony Kincaid ©, 23.95.
100 Fly -- 1. Aaron Whitaker ©, 49.30; 2. Rawley Davis (INC), 52.40; 3.
Jonathan Stoller (N), 53.75; 4. Robbie Veenstra (H), 53.88; 5. Conner
Whitaker (H), 54.15; 6. Jack Wallar ©, 54.85; 7. Tony Kincaid ©, 55.40; 10.
Josh VanNevel ©, 56.41.
100 Free -- 1. Blake Pieroni ©, 45.37 (MEET RECORD); 2. Ted Steinkamp (INC),
47.37; 3. Joe Steinkamp (INC), 48.04; 4. Joe Krahulik (INC), 48.08; 5. Ethan
Whitaker ©, 48.29; 7. Jack Kurfman ©, 49.38; 9. Brent Vondra ©, 50.39.
500 Free -- 1. Blake Pieroni ©, 4:36.37 (MEET RECORD); 2. Ethan Whitaker ©,
4:40.63; 3. Andy Hurst ©, 4:52.45; 4. Rawley Davis (INC), 4:55.17; 5. Jack
Kurfman ©, 4:56.89).
200 Free Relay -- 1. Indianapolis North Central, 1:25.22 (MEET RECORD); 2.
Northridge, 1:27.08; 3. Chesterton (Jack Wallar, Patrick Curley, Jack
Kurfman, Ethan Whitaker), 1:28.79; 4. Homestead, 1:33.26; 5. Chesterton
(Nathan Rodriguez, Chris Kaptur, Josh VanNevel, Tony Kincaid), 1:34.46.
100 Back -- 1. Aaron Whitaker ©, 50.32 (MEET RECORD); 2. Austin Flager (N),
50.78; 3. Joe Krahulik (INC), 55.39; 4. Andy Hurst ©, 55.56; 5. AJ Bernth
(N), 56.29; 8. Brent Vondra ©, 58.40; 10. Josh VanNevel ©, 58.74.
100 Breast -- 1. Jack Wallar ©, 57.75; 2. Rawley Davis (INC), 58.56; 3.
Jonathan Stoller (N), 1:00.14; 4. Patrick Curley ©, 1:01.97; 5. Jesse Drake
(N), 1:03.77; 7. Nathan Rodriguez ©, 1:04.27; 10. Jonathan Kindmark ©,
1:06.35.
400 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Blake Pieroni, Ethan Whitaker, Patrick
Curley, Aaron Whitaker), 3:05.53 (MEET RECORD); 2. Indianapolis North
Central, 3:08.45; 3. Northridge, 3:17.25; 4. Chesterton (Brent Vondra, Tony
Kincaid, Andy Hurst, Jack Kurfman), 3:21.86; 5. Homestead, 3:22.31.