No. 1 CHS Boys Swim beats Portage 129-57

The top ranked Chesterton Trojans continued their impressive season with a 129-57 victory over Portage on Tuesday night.

Double individual winners for the Trojans included Blake Pieroni in the 200 Free (1:39.20) and the 100 Fly (49.99), Ethan Whitaker in the 200 IM (1:57.57) and the 500 Free (4:38.75) and Aaron Whitaker in the 100 Free (46.86) and the 100 Breast (1:02.38).

Other individual event winners were Nathan Rodriguez in the 50 Free (24.05) and Jack Waller in the 100 Back (54.16).

The Trojans also swept the relays beginning with a victory in the 200 Medley Relay from Aaron Whitaker, Waller, Ethan Whitaker and Jack Kurfman (1:38.16).

CHS also won the 200 Free Relay with the group of Aaron Whitaker, Kurfman, Ethan Whitaker and Pieroni winning in 1:27.79, while the quartet of Waller, Patrick Curley, Josh VanNevel and Brent Vondra won the 400 Free Relay in 1:12.59.