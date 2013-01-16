No. 1 CHS Boys Swim beats Portage 129-57

The top ranked Chesterton Trojans continued their impressive season with a
129-57 victory over Portage on Tuesday night.
Double individual winners for the Trojans included Blake Pieroni in the 200
Free (1:39.20) and the 100 Fly (49.99), Ethan Whitaker in the 200 IM
(1:57.57) and the 500 Free (4:38.75) and Aaron Whitaker in the 100 Free
(46.86) and the 100 Breast (1:02.38).
Other individual event winners were Nathan Rodriguez in the 50 Free (24.05)
and Jack Waller in the 100 Back (54.16).
The Trojans also swept the relays beginning with a victory in the 200 Medley
Relay from Aaron Whitaker, Waller, Ethan Whitaker and Jack Kurfman
(1:38.16).
CHS also won the 200 Free Relay with the group of Aaron Whitaker, Kurfman,
Ethan Whitaker and Pieroni winning in 1:27.79, while the quartet of Waller,
Patrick Curley, Josh VanNevel and Brent Vondra won the 400 Free Relay in
1:12.59.
Chesterton 129,
Portage 57
AT CHESTERTON
200 Medley Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Aaron Whitaker, Jack Waller, Ethan
Whitaker, Jack Kurfman), 1:38.16; 2. Chesterton (Andy Hurst, Nathan
Rodriguez, Patrick Curley, Josh VanNevel), 1:44.95; 3. Portage, 1:49.25.
200 Free -- 1. Blake Pieroni ©, 1:39.20; 2. Patrick Curley ©, 1:48.80; 3.
Alex Schreier (P), 1:55.34; 6. Garrett Lee ©, 2:13.16.
200 IM -- 1. Ethan Whitaker ©, 1:57.57; 2. Andy Hurst ©, 2:00.93; 3. Jack
Kurfman ©, 2:06.90.
50 Free -- 1. Nathan Rodriguez ©, 24.05; 2. Kevin Elkins (P), 24.29; 3.
James Halpin ©, 24.98; 6. Adam Eng ©, 26.96.
1-Meter Diving -- 1. John Fannin (P), 288.40; 2. Andrew Claudio ©, 225.05;
3. Brandon Crosby (P), 214.80; 4. Colin Ringas ©, 194.85; 5. Jack McCusker
©, 169.40.
100 Fly -- 1. Blake Pieroni ©, 49.99; 2. Andy Hurst ©, 55.37; 3. Mikee James
(P), 58.23; 4. Jack Kurfman ©, 59.16.
100 Free -- 1. Aaron Whitaker ©, 46.86; 2. Josh VanNevel ©, 50.67; 3. Kevin
Elkins (P), 54.86; 5. Cody Olson ©, 55.96.
500 Free -- 1. Ethan Whitaker ©, 4:38.75; 2. Spencer Wright ©, 5:04.01; 3.
Alex Schreier (P), 5:08.89; 4. Brent Vondra ©, 5:08.93.
200 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Aaron Whitaker, Jack Kurfman, Ethan
Whitaker, Blake Pieroni), 1:27.79; 2. Chesterton (Andy Hurst, Jon Kindmark,
Chris Kaptur, Nathan Rodriguez), 1:36.45; 3. Portage, 1:41.96.
100 Back -- 1. Jack Waller ©, 54.16; 2. Patrick Curley ©, 56.11; 3. Cody
Olson ©, 1:01.01.
100 Breast -- 1. Aaron Whitaker ©, 1:02.38; 2. Sal Hernandez (P), 1:09.42;
3. Matt Extin (P), 1:12.59; 4. James Halpin ©, 1:13.16; 6. Spencer Wright ©,
1:17.49.
400 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Jack Waller, Patrick Curley, Josh VanNevel,
Brent Vondra), 3:21.83; 2. Portage, 3:36.60; 3. Chesterton (Joe Gerard,
Chris Kaptur, Cody Olson, Nathan Rodriguez), 3:43.85.