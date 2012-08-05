The Chesterton girls tennis team put an early stamp on the 2012 season as
the No. 13 Trojans beat No. 5 South Bend St. Joseph’s 3-2 on Monday.
CHS dominated singles play in the victory started off by a win from Bobbi
Modesto at No. 1 6-0, 6-1 over Sid Corrigan. Meg Modesto followed suit with
a 6-4, 6-0 win at No. 2 over Haley Powers.
Margaret Shinn completed the Trojans’ victory with a 6-2, 6-0 win over
Maddie Minaudo 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Rachel McCrum and J.J. Lee fell at No. 1 to Alaina Roberts and
Darby Mountford 6-3, 6-2. At No. 2, Amanda Hastings and Emily Lyons beat
Chesterton’s Sunny Lee and Amanda Susnak 6-2, 7-6 (11-9).
The Trojans will look to continue their winning ways as they travel to
Michigan City tonight for a 4 p.m. contest.
Chesterton 3, SB
St. Joseph’s 2
AT CHESTERTON
Singles -- 1. Bobbi Modesto © def. Sid Corrigan 6-0, 6-1; 2. Meg Modesto ©
def. Haley Powers 6-4, 6-0; 3. Margaret Shinn © def. Maddie Minaudo 6-2,
6-0.
Doubles -- 1. Alaina Roberts/Darby Mountford (SBSJ) def. Rachel McCrum/J.J.
Lee 6-3, 6-2; 2. Amanda Hastings/Emily Lyons (SBSJ) def. Sunny Lee/Amanda
Susnak 6-2, 7-6 (11-9).
Records:
Chesterton 11-1.
Posted 5/8/2012