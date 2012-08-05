The Chesterton girls tennis team put an early stamp on the 2012 season as the No. 13 Trojans beat No. 5 South Bend St. Joseph’s 3-2 on Monday.

CHS dominated singles play in the victory started off by a win from Bobbi Modesto at No. 1 6-0, 6-1 over Sid Corrigan. Meg Modesto followed suit with a 6-4, 6-0 win at No. 2 over Haley Powers.

Margaret Shinn completed the Trojans’ victory with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Maddie Minaudo 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3.

In doubles, Rachel McCrum and J.J. Lee fell at No. 1 to Alaina Roberts and Darby Mountford 6-3, 6-2. At No. 2, Amanda Hastings and Emily Lyons beat Chesterton’s Sunny Lee and Amanda Susnak 6-2, 7-6 (11-9).

The Trojans will look to continue their winning ways as they travel to Michigan City tonight for a 4 p.m. contest.