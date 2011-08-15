New Trojans score five touchdowns at Griffith

By TR HARLAN
The junior class
at Chesterton High School has had a lot of football success the last three
years and now its time to do it on the big stage.
The Trojans
scored five touchdowns and added a field goal during its three offensive
segments Friday night in a season-opening scrimmage at Griffith.
“You’re always
concerned about youth and stepping out on the field for the first time,”
Chesterton coach John Snyder said. “We had a lot of nerves last week in an
intrasquad scrimmage and they were here again tonight. I thought we did a
much better job of handling our composure.
“We’re pretty
wide-eyed and we’ll make some mistakes. But we’ll make them at a 100 miles
an hour and I can live with that.”
Chris Katsafaros
takes over the reins at quarterback for the Trojans after the graduation of
two-year starter Jon Watson. Katsafaros carried the ball six times for 45
yards and was 6-of-7 passing for 89 yards.
“Chris has the
ability to make some people miss,” Snyder said. “We had some situations
where it probably wasn’t a good play call, but he ran around and found a way
to make something happen.
“I thought he
threw the ball well and made some good decisions. He’s going to be important
for us and he’s a big part of why his class has had a lot of success.”
Chesterton’s
first touchdown came on a nine-yard run by speedster Joe Troop. The second
on a 29-yard pass from Katsafaros to Troop.
Troop carried
the ball twice for 24 yards and caught two passes for 52 yards.
“Once people
find out how good Joe is, they’re going to have to account for him,” Snyder
said. “He’s going to be one of the fastest guys on the field, if not the
fastest, every Friday night.”
Katsafaros also
hit Jacob Andrews for 11 yards and a touchdown, while Mike Crowley connected
with Alex Katsafaros from three yards away for another score.
“Offensively, I
thought we executed well,” Snyder said. “We have some athletes that can make
some plays and that’s exciting.”
In the kicking
game, senior Kyle Schmidt was 5-for-5 on extra points and drilled a 49-yard
field goal.
“I’m aware of
where we are when we cross midfield all the time,” Snyder said. “I have to
think about can (Kyle) make it from here. It’s always in the back of your
mind. If we get three points from Kyle, we probably kicked it in the end
zone and have them at their 20 for our defense. That can be huge for us in
terms of field position.
“The fact that
our kicking game, not just because of Kyle (Schmidt), but our return game
too really makes me excited. I think we’re going to have really good special
teams.”
Defensively, the
Trojans played without starting linebackers Julian Raudry and Dana Konchar
as Griffith scored five touchdowns as well. Chesterton did force the
Panthers into two probable punting situations on a normal Friday night.
“Defensively, we
did a pretty good job,” Snyder said. “Our defensive line did a better job of
getting off of blocks and finding some seams.”
The Trojans will
open the regular season next Friday night when they travel to South Bend to
take on South Bend St. Joseph’s.