New Trojans score five touchdowns at Griffith

By TR HARLAN

The junior class at Chesterton High School has had a lot of football success the last three years and now its time to do it on the big stage.

The Trojans scored five touchdowns and added a field goal during its three offensive segments Friday night in a season-opening scrimmage at Griffith.

“You’re always concerned about youth and stepping out on the field for the first time,” Chesterton coach John Snyder said. “We had a lot of nerves last week in an intrasquad scrimmage and they were here again tonight. I thought we did a much better job of handling our composure.

“We’re pretty wide-eyed and we’ll make some mistakes. But we’ll make them at a 100 miles an hour and I can live with that.”

Chris Katsafaros takes over the reins at quarterback for the Trojans after the graduation of two-year starter Jon Watson. Katsafaros carried the ball six times for 45 yards and was 6-of-7 passing for 89 yards.

“Chris has the ability to make some people miss,” Snyder said. “We had some situations where it probably wasn’t a good play call, but he ran around and found a way to make something happen.

“I thought he threw the ball well and made some good decisions. He’s going to be important for us and he’s a big part of why his class has had a lot of success.”

Chesterton’s first touchdown came on a nine-yard run by speedster Joe Troop. The second on a 29-yard pass from Katsafaros to Troop.

Troop carried the ball twice for 24 yards and caught two passes for 52 yards.

“Once people find out how good Joe is, they’re going to have to account for him,” Snyder said. “He’s going to be one of the fastest guys on the field, if not the fastest, every Friday night.”

Katsafaros also hit Jacob Andrews for 11 yards and a touchdown, while Mike Crowley connected with Alex Katsafaros from three yards away for another score.

“Offensively, I thought we executed well,” Snyder said. “We have some athletes that can make some plays and that’s exciting.”

In the kicking game, senior Kyle Schmidt was 5-for-5 on extra points and drilled a 49-yard field goal.

“I’m aware of where we are when we cross midfield all the time,” Snyder said. “I have to think about can (Kyle) make it from here. It’s always in the back of your mind. If we get three points from Kyle, we probably kicked it in the end zone and have them at their 20 for our defense. That can be huge for us in terms of field position.

“The fact that our kicking game, not just because of Kyle (Schmidt), but our return game too really makes me excited. I think we’re going to have really good special teams.”

Defensively, the Trojans played without starting linebackers Julian Raudry and Dana Konchar as Griffith scored five touchdowns as well. Chesterton did force the Panthers into two probable punting situations on a normal Friday night.

“Defensively, we did a pretty good job,” Snyder said. “Our defensive line did a better job of getting off of blocks and finding some seams.”

The Trojans will open the regular season next Friday night when they travel to South Bend to take on South Bend St. Joseph’s.