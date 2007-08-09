Mitch McGary named to 2011 Boost Mobil Elite 24

Chesterton’s Mitch McGary has been selected by ESPN RISE Magazine to play in the 2011 Boost Mobile Elite 24 event in Los Angeles August 26-27.

Held at Venice Beach, the event features 24 of the nation’s top high school basketball players.

The 2011 Boost Mobile Elite 24 basketball game will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. and the Under Armour Slam Dunk Contest will be on Friday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. Both will be aired live on ESPNU.

The Boost Mobile Elite 24 is the nation’s leading elite high school boys basketball event for underclassmen. Players are chosed based on their performance at AAU tournaments and national championships and are scouted by high school basketball experts from ESPN RISE, ESPN College Basketball Recruiting and other top talent evaluators.