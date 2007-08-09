Mitch McGary named to 2011 Boost Mobil Elite 24

Chesterton’s
Mitch McGary has been selected by ESPN RISE Magazine to play in the 2011
Boost Mobile Elite 24 event in Los Angeles August 26-27.
Held at Venice
Beach, the event features 24 of the nation’s top high school basketball
players.
The 2011 Boost
Mobile Elite 24 basketball game will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.
and the Under Armour Slam Dunk Contest will be on Friday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m.
Both will be aired live on ESPNU.
The Boost Mobile
Elite 24 is the nation’s leading elite high school boys basketball event for
underclassmen. Players are chosed based on their performance at AAU
tournaments and national championships and are scouted by high school
basketball experts from ESPN RISE, ESPN College Basketball Recruiting and
other top talent evaluators.