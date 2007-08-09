Milana Socha and David Osborn are CHS Athletes of the Year

When David Osborn and Milana Socha don their uniforms, the maroon and gold can’t look any better.

Although their physical attributes are obvious, it’s the passion and hard work they exhibit during every minute of every event and every practice that sets them apart.

That’s why the duo was named the CHS Senior Athletes of the Year at the 2010 Spring Sports Awards Program on Wednesday night.

Osborn earned eight varsity letters and seven Scholar-Athlete awards during his high school career. He was a four-time Duneland All-Conference award winner in Cross Country and an All-Conference performer in Track.

He was MVP of the Cross Country team three times and Track twice. He was also the DAC MVP in Cross Country, while earning All-State honors in Track twice.

Osborn was a member of the 2009 IHSAA State Runner-up Cross Country team and was named the IHSAA Mental Attitude Award winner. He was also a member of the Indiana All-Star team that won the Midwest Cross Country Championships.

Socha earned 12 varsity letters and 12 Scholar-Athlete awards during her high school career as a member of the Cross Country, Swimming and Track programs. She earned MVP honors twice in Cross Country and has won three Mental Attitude Awards during her career.

She earned seven DAC All-Conference Awards while being the DAC champion in the 500 Free, 200 Free Relay (4 times) and the 400 Free Relay (twice). She was a five-time IHSAA Sectional Champion in the 200 Free Relay (3) and the 400 Free Relay (20).

An Academic All-State selection in Swimming and Cross Country, she has also earned three IHSAA State Finals medals.

CHS Athletic Director Garry Nallenwe also honored the school’s three-sport athletes with awards going to seniors Shauna Foor (soccer, swimming, track), Joe Michalak (soccer, swimming, track) and Milana Socha (cross country, swimming, track).

Juniors earning the award were Ashley Ballestero (cheerleading, gymnastics, track), Katie Behrendt (soccer, swimming, track), Andrew Bobrowski (football, basketball, track), Will Butz (football, wrestling, track), Scott Homner (tennis, basketball, baseball), Catherine Pannekoek (soccer, swimming, track), Josh Spanier (football, basketball, track) and Jon Watson (football, basketball, track).

Sophomore award winners were Anna Raffin (cross country, basketball, track), Kyle Schmidt (football, basketball, track), Juliana Sutter (soccer, swimming, track) and K.J. Zelenika (football, basketball, baseball).

Freshman earning the award were Jacob Andert (basketball, football, baseball), Kierstin Berry (volleyball, basketball, track), Joe Bishop (football, basketball, track), Alex Bobos (football, wrestling, baseball), Melanie Buckmaster (cross country, swimming, track), Kevin Fekete (football, basketball, track), James Halpin (soccer, swimming, track), Chris Katsafaros (football, wrestling, track), Ron Kovach (football, wrestling, track), Ryan Klikus (football, basketball, baseball), Ariane Mahaffey (volleyball, basketball, track), Alexis Malay (cross country, swimming, track), Colin Ringas (soccer, swimming, track), A.J. Snyder (football, basketball, track), Mike Thanos (football, basketball, baseball) and Joe Troop (football, basketball, track).