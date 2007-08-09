Milana Socha and David Osborn are CHS Athletes of the Year

When David Osborn and Milana Socha don their uniforms, the maroon and gold
can’t look any better.
Although their physical attributes are obvious, it’s the passion and hard
work they exhibit during every minute of every event and every practice that
sets them apart.
That’s why the duo was named the CHS Senior Athletes of the Year at the 2010
Spring Sports Awards Program on Wednesday night.
Osborn earned eight varsity letters and seven Scholar-Athlete awards during
his high school career. He was a four-time Duneland All-Conference award
winner in Cross Country and an All-Conference performer in Track.
He was MVP of the Cross Country team three times and Track twice. He was
also the DAC MVP in Cross Country, while earning All-State honors in Track
twice.
Osborn was a member of the 2009 IHSAA State Runner-up Cross Country team and
was named the IHSAA Mental Attitude Award winner. He was also a member of
the Indiana All-Star team that won the Midwest Cross Country Championships.
Socha earned 12 varsity letters and 12 Scholar-Athlete awards during her
high school career as a member of the Cross Country, Swimming and Track
programs. She earned MVP honors twice in Cross Country and has won three
Mental Attitude Awards during her career.
She earned seven DAC All-Conference Awards while being the DAC champion in
the 500 Free, 200 Free Relay (4 times) and the 400 Free Relay (twice). She
was a five-time IHSAA Sectional Champion in the 200 Free Relay (3) and the
400 Free Relay (20).
An Academic All-State selection in Swimming and Cross Country, she has also
earned three IHSAA State Finals medals.
CHS Athletic Director Garry Nallenwe also honored the school’s three-sport
athletes with awards going to seniors Shauna Foor (soccer, swimming, track),
Joe Michalak (soccer, swimming, track) and Milana Socha (cross country,
swimming, track).
Juniors earning the award were Ashley Ballestero (cheerleading, gymnastics,
track), Katie Behrendt (soccer, swimming, track), Andrew Bobrowski
(football, basketball, track), Will Butz (football, wrestling, track), Scott
Homner (tennis, basketball, baseball), Catherine Pannekoek (soccer,
swimming, track), Josh Spanier (football, basketball, track) and Jon Watson
(football, basketball, track).
Sophomore award winners were Anna Raffin (cross country, basketball, track),
Kyle Schmidt (football, basketball, track), Juliana Sutter (soccer,
swimming, track) and K.J. Zelenika (football, basketball, baseball).
Freshman earning the award were Jacob Andert (basketball, football,
baseball), Kierstin Berry (volleyball, basketball, track), Joe Bishop
(football, basketball, track), Alex Bobos (football, wrestling, baseball),
Melanie Buckmaster (cross country, swimming, track), Kevin Fekete (football,
basketball, track), James Halpin (soccer, swimming, track), Chris Katsafaros
(football, wrestling, track), Ron Kovach (football, wrestling, track), Ryan
Klikus (football, basketball, baseball), Ariane Mahaffey (volleyball,
basketball, track), Alexis Malay (cross country, swimming, track), Colin
Ringas (soccer, swimming, track), A.J. Snyder (football, basketball, track),
Mike Thanos (football, basketball, baseball) and Joe Troop (football,
basketball, track).