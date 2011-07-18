Little League raising funds for new challenger division field

State Park Little league is expanding. With a growing number of kids playing
and facilities that are inadequate to accommodate the increasing volume of
players, State Park is reaching out to the community to help fund the
building of a new field, batting cages, storage unit, and much needed
restrooms.
The field they envision is small but valuable. “We are looking to build a
125 foot pony size Challenger field.” said Audra Peterson, vice president of
State Park Little League and expansion committee chairperson.
“Our goal is to have our special needs players in the Challenger division
have an obstacle free surface to be able to play on.” The field will have
artificial turf instead of natural grass.
The new field will be built specifically with special needs children in
mind, but will be able to host a number of baseball activities. “We can do
T-ball on there, we can do coach-pitch instructional level on there, because
of the field size, it is conducive to any of those age levels.” Peterson
said.
The restroom situation at State Park is in serious need of a tune-up.
“Currently our restroom facilities are not handicap accessible and we have
one stall for each washroom.” Peterson said. “We are servicing about 700
kids during the spring, summer and fall months. One restroom each is quite
scanty.” State Park Little League would like to build two new restroom
facilities that are handicap accessible and also have restrooms in the
storage building they want to erect.
The primary goal of the expansion is to get most of the players and their
families into a consolidated, family friendly environment. “One of the
things that we’ve had to do over the past several years is we’ve been using
Dogwood Field, Bailey Elementary, and the two fields we have down at State
Park Little League.” Peterson explained.
“And one of the things that we’ve found is that it’s very hard on our
families because they are running to either Bailey Field, Dogwood Field and
State Park Field if they’ve got kids in multiple age brackets. So we are
trying to get as much as we can down on our property, which would obviously
better suit our families. One of the things we are really trying to do once
all is said and done is create a park like environment that is family
friendly. So if there are younger kids, they can be there, and they are
within walking distance of parents who are maybe watching older siblings.”
None this will be possible without funding, and there is still much to be
raised. Of the estimated $250,000 needed to complete the expansion, about
$51,000 has been raised. There have been major contributors, like Ron
McColly, owner of McColly Real Estate, who donated the 1.75 acre parcel that
the project is being built on. State Park Little League has also partnered
with Chevy Baseball and Arnell Chevy to raffle a car. All proceeds will go
to State Park.
Having large contributors alone will not get State Park to its goal. It is
going to take a concerted effort from the community to reach their target.
There are many ways for the community to get involved, whether it be
donating their money or their time. “We have an expansion fund that is set
up at First State Bank in Porter and we are setting up a poker run.”
Peterson said. “We will also be looking for volunteers to build a retaining
wall next month.”
So with an eye on next spring for getting at least the field in, Peterson
reflected on why they are doing all this in the first place. “We work off
the philosophy that every child deserves to play baseball and or softball.
So that’s one of the reasons why we feel very strongly about getting this
done.”
For more information on how to get involved, visit
www.stateparklittleleague.com