Kyle Whitaker added to World University Games

Former CHS standout Kyle Whitaker has been added to the U.S. roster for the 2013 World University Games in Kazan, Russia July 6-17.

A junior swimmer at the University of Michigan, Whitaker was selected based on his performance at the 2012 U.S. Open Championships. At that event, Whitaker finished fourth in the 200-meter butterfly and 200-meter individual medley. He also finished fifth in the 400-meter IM.

Through two seasons at Michigan, Whitaker is a six-time NCAA All-American and six-time Big Ten champion. He finished second in the 400-yard individual medley at the 2011 and 2012 NCAA Championships.

He currently has the nation’s fastest time in the 400-yard IM (3:50.92) and ranks fourth in the 200-yard butterfly (1:46.89) and 10th in the 200-yard IM (1:49.70).

Michigan was recently tabbed as the nation’s No. 1 team in both the CSCAA Division I Collegiate Rankings and the Endless Pools/CollegeSwimming.com Top 25.