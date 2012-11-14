Chesterton Tribune

 
 

Kyle Whitaker added to World University Games

Back to Front Page
 

 
 
 

 

Former CHS standout Kyle Whitaker has been added to the U.S. roster for the 2013 World University Games in Kazan, Russia July 6-17.

A junior swimmer at the University of Michigan, Whitaker was selected based on his performance at the 2012 U.S. Open Championships. At that event, Whitaker finished fourth in the 200-meter butterfly and 200-meter individual medley. He also finished fifth in the 400-meter IM.

Through two seasons at Michigan, Whitaker is a six-time NCAA All-American and six-time Big Ten champion. He finished second in the 400-yard individual medley at the 2011 and 2012 NCAA Championships.

He currently has the nation’s fastest time in the 400-yard IM (3:50.92) and ranks fourth in the 200-yard butterfly (1:46.89) and 10th in the 200-yard IM (1:49.70).

Michigan was recently tabbed as the nation’s No. 1 team in both the CSCAA Division I Collegiate Rankings and the Endless Pools/CollegeSwimming.com Top 25.

 

Posted 11/14/2012

 

 

 
 
 

 

 