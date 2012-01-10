Kelly Grassel wins and Trojans 7th at State Golf Finals

Rarely are words difficult to write when talking about an athlete.
Kelly Grassel may be the exception.
The Chesterton senior repeated as IHSAA Girls Golf State Champion with a
36-hole State Record 137 to edge East Noble’s Katie Sharp by two shots
Saturday at The Legends Golf Club in Franklin.
“It’s amazing to say that I broke the record,” Grassel said. “I knew on
Friday that I had a chance and was thinking about how amazing it would be to
pull it off.”
The previous record was 139 set in 1999 by Martinsville’s Leigh Anne Hardin
(71-68) at Prestwick Country Club in Avon.
“I was keeping the ball in play all day,” Grassel said. “I kept hitting
fairways and greens. I was really dialed in with my wedge.”
Grassel’s 69 on Friday gave her a one-shot edge over Sharp, but she fell
behind Sharp early on Saturday as her opponent got to 7-under-par at one
point.
“I knew she was way under par after 12 holes,” Grassel said. “I knew I was
getting close to her on the back nine when I started making a lot of
birdies.”
Grassel recorded eight birdies on the weekend, including five on Saturday.
Sharp had nine birdies for the weekend, but had two double bogey’s. The CHS
senior is the first repeat winner since Angela Gauck in 2004 and 2005.
“I don’t have any more adjectives to describe her,” Chesterton coach Dale
Hewitt said. “She proves how great she is every time out. I don’t know many
people that could have stood over those last shots she hit like that.”
As a team, the Trojans finished seventh overall with a team score of 669
(340-329).
Nicole Dutz fired rounds of 88 and 90 (178), while Grace Davis shot 89-92
(181) and Taryn Trusty carded 94-100 (194). Senior Marissa Kroeger was
disqualified on Friday for signing an incorrect scorecard and recovered to
shoot 79 on Saturday.
“It was a mistake,” Kroeger said. “I thought about it for a few minutes
thinking maybe I was wrong. I knew I wasn’t. I didn’t want to hurt the team
and I knew it would. It would have been worse if I didn’t report it.”
The mistake cost the Trojans 15 shots on Friday’s team score and a fifth
place overall finish.
Yorktown won the team title with a 625 team score, followed by Carmel (639),
Noblesville (651), Penn (653) and a tie for fifth between Evansville North
(662) and Valparaiso (662).
IHSAA State
Finals
AT LEGENDS GOLF
CLUB (FRANKLIN), Par 72
Team Results
1. Yorktown, 319-306 (625); 2. Carmel, 321-318 (639); 3. Noblesville 328-323
(651); 4. Penn 324-329 (653); 5. (tie) Evansville North, 333-329 (662) and
Valparaiso, 334-328 (662); 7. Chesterton, 340-329 (669); 8. (tie)
Zionsville, 342-330 (672) and Lafayette Jefferson, 334-338 (672); 10.
Jasper, 341-338 (679); 11. Castle, 339-342 (681); 12. Hamilton Southeastern,
347-337 (684); 13. Marion, 348-339 (687); 14. Rochester, 358-352 (710); 15.
Greenwood, 364-367 (731).
Individual
Results
1. Kelly Grassel (Chesterton), 69-68 (137) (36-HOLE RECORD); 2. Katie Sharp
(East Noble), 70-69 (139); 3. Harley Dubsky (Valparaiso), 74-69 (143); 4.
(tie) Allison Lindley (Western) 73-71 (144) and Kayla Katterhenry (Castle)
73-71 (144); 6. (tie) Amanda Detmer (Madison), 72-73 (145) and Erin Ingram
(Richmond), 74-71 (145); 8. Morgan Nadaline (Anderson), 71-76 (147); 9.
Abbey Gleixner (Roncalli), 74-75 (149); 10. Kari Bellville (Penn), 74-76
(150).
Other Chesterton
finishers: 68. Nicole Dutz, 88-90 (178); 77. Grace Davis, 89-92 (181); 91.
Taryn Trusty, 94-100 (194); Marissa Kroeger, DQ-79.
