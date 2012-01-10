Kelly Grassel wins and Trojans 7th at State Golf Finals

Rarely are words difficult to write when talking about an athlete.

Kelly Grassel may be the exception.

The Chesterton senior repeated as IHSAA Girls Golf State Champion with a 36-hole State Record 137 to edge East Noble’s Katie Sharp by two shots Saturday at The Legends Golf Club in Franklin.

“It’s amazing to say that I broke the record,” Grassel said. “I knew on Friday that I had a chance and was thinking about how amazing it would be to pull it off.”

The previous record was 139 set in 1999 by Martinsville’s Leigh Anne Hardin (71-68) at Prestwick Country Club in Avon.

“I was keeping the ball in play all day,” Grassel said. “I kept hitting fairways and greens. I was really dialed in with my wedge.”

Grassel’s 69 on Friday gave her a one-shot edge over Sharp, but she fell behind Sharp early on Saturday as her opponent got to 7-under-par at one point.

“I knew she was way under par after 12 holes,” Grassel said. “I knew I was getting close to her on the back nine when I started making a lot of birdies.”

Grassel recorded eight birdies on the weekend, including five on Saturday. Sharp had nine birdies for the weekend, but had two double bogey’s. The CHS senior is the first repeat winner since Angela Gauck in 2004 and 2005.

“I don’t have any more adjectives to describe her,” Chesterton coach Dale Hewitt said. “She proves how great she is every time out. I don’t know many people that could have stood over those last shots she hit like that.”

As a team, the Trojans finished seventh overall with a team score of 669 (340-329).

Nicole Dutz fired rounds of 88 and 90 (178), while Grace Davis shot 89-92 (181) and Taryn Trusty carded 94-100 (194). Senior Marissa Kroeger was disqualified on Friday for signing an incorrect scorecard and recovered to shoot 79 on Saturday.

“It was a mistake,” Kroeger said. “I thought about it for a few minutes thinking maybe I was wrong. I knew I wasn’t. I didn’t want to hurt the team and I knew it would. It would have been worse if I didn’t report it.”

The mistake cost the Trojans 15 shots on Friday’s team score and a fifth place overall finish.

Yorktown won the team title with a 625 team score, followed by Carmel (639), Noblesville (651), Penn (653) and a tie for fifth between Evansville North (662) and Valparaiso (662).