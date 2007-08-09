Kelly Grassel named Player of the Year

Chesterton’s Kelly Grassel has been named the 2010 Pepsi Indiana Junior Golf Program Girls Player of the Year.

Despite playing a limited schedule, Grassel won two Diet Dr. Pepper Junior Championships in 2010 with a stroke play and match play title to her credit.

Her first win of the year came at the Girls State Junior Championship at Harrison Hill Golf & Country Club.

Grassel qualified as the top seed with rounds of 77 and 71 and became just the third player to become medalist and champion since 1992.

Her second title came with a win in the 15-year-old Division title at the Diet Dr. Pepper Ager Group Championship at Indiana National Golf Club. Grassel fired rounds of 73 and 72 to win by six shots. Her total was the lowest by any girl regardless of division.