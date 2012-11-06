Kearney and Van Drie earn Academic AllState honors

Chesterton juniors Andrew Kearney and Hannah Van Drie have been named to the Academic All-State Boys and Girls Track teams by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Association (IATCCC).

To qualify, student-athlete’s must be nominated by their Head Coach and Athletic Director and have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. They also must have an SAT score of 1200 (Math and Critical Reading) or ACT composite of 26.

On the girls side, Rosie Biehl and Anna Raffin also earned honorable mention honors, while Richie Ruff earned honorable mention honors for the boys.

Posted 6/11/2012