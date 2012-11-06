Kearney and Van Drie earn Academic AllState honors

Chesterton
juniors Andrew Kearney and Hannah Van Drie have been named to the Academic
All-State Boys and Girls Track teams by the Indiana Association of Track and
Cross Country Coaches Association (IATCCC).
To qualify,
student-athlete’s must be nominated by their Head Coach and Athletic
Director and have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. They
also must have an SAT score of 1200 (Math and Critical Reading) or ACT
composite of 26.
On the girls
side, Rosie Biehl and Anna Raffin also earned honorable mention honors,
while Richie Ruff earned honorable mention honors for the boys.
