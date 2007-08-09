Justin Zosso advances to state track finals in poll vault

Chesterton senior Justin Zosso had to wait an extra day, but won the IHSAA Valparaiso Regional Pole Vault competition by clearing 15-feet on Friday.

The victory earns Zosso a berth in Saturday’s IHSAA State Finals at Indiana University in Bloomington.

“I’m really happy for Justin,” Chesterton coach TR Harlan said. “He’s worked very hard, not only during the season, but in the off-season to get to this point. His best vaulting day is still ahead of him.”

Nick Raffin just missed a berth in the State Finals on Friday as he finished seventh overall after a personal best vault of 13-feet-6.

Zosso will join teammates who qualified in the 4x800 Relay (Joe Troop, Billy Biehl, Austin Palombizio, Tyler Rusboldt), the 4x400 Relay (Archie Sullivan, Biehl, Nick Barango, Troop), the open 400 (Troop) and the 110 Hurdles (Richie Ruff).