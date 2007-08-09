From the first day of track practice, Anna Raffin has been single-minded in her goals for the season.

In Tuesday's Chesterton Regional, it all came to fruition, times two, for the Trojan senior.

Raffin finished second in the 400-meter dash and anchored the 1,600 relay to a victory to qualify for next Friday's state finals in Bloomington.

"I'm really excited. I've wanted to get to state -- that's been my goal all year," Raffin said. "I just had to go fast and try not to let things distract me, not worry about seed times. It was a new race for everyone."

When Raffin took the baton for the final leg of the relay, Chesterton was second to Kankakee Valley. With about 200 meters to go, Raffin had moved ahead of KV, but was passed by Crown Point. As the race hit the stretch, she surged to the front and didn't look back, bringing her Trojan teammates Kristen Homme, Jordyn Kincy and Tia Peters home in a personal best of 4:02.8, just over a tick ahead of C.P.

"We were talking before the race that we can make it if we each ran close to our fastest times," Raffin said. "Each leg was running so fast, I saw what they're doing, when I got the baton, I couldn't do anything less than they did. As soon as I started running, I just zoned into the race and concentrating on the girl ahead of me. I was thinking, 'This is the regional, I've got to leave nothing on the track.'"

Chesterton coach Steve Kearney praised Raffin's patience.

"She didn't panic," he said. "She knows pace and position. She didn't have to try to catch (the leader) until she had to. Those four really wanted a day off from school."

Hobart's Mindy Whidden denied Raffin a win in the open 400, rallying to nip her at the finish line, 58.9-58.97.

"I ran it differently," said Raffin, who posted a personal best. "I really went out fast so the last 50 meters, I was just holding on for dear life."

The Trojans book-ended the meet with firsts, also taking the spot in the 3,200 relay. Homme joined Kassidy Scott, Tori Schroeder and Rosie Biehl to win the race in 9:37.62, over 10 seconds in front of Crown Point.

"They had a tremendous lead, so you normally wouldn't want them pressing at that point, but we want to be running against the fastest competition at state," Kearney said.

Homme logged her leg in 2:20, a faster time than the open 800 winner. She came back in the open 1,600, shadowing Valparaiso's Katelyn DeVries on her way to a second-place finish. Her time of 5:13.3 was just off a personal best, but Kearney was impressed with how she handled the race tactically.

"It wasn't her best time, but the way she ran it was way better, against a lot tougher competition," Kearney said. "She was closer to Katelyn than she's been all season. Ninety percent of her race was perfect. She already knows what the other 10 percent is."

Chesterton finished fourth as a team with 45 points, placing behind defending champion Lake Central (81.33), Merrillville (70.5) and Valparaiso (55). Its other top six scorers were long jumper Katie Urycki (fourth, 16-8 1/2) and Schroeder (sixth, 800, 2:29.97).

"We thought we had a shot in the long jump and pole vault," Kearney said. "Nobody had a good day in the pole vault. I don’t know what it was."