Home Runs power CHS Softball to season opening win at Griffith

The Chesterton softball team opened the 2012 season with a 6-3 victory at
Griffith on Thursday night.
“We’re glad to be playing after the rainout of our opener last Saturday,”
Chesterton coach LouAnn Hopson said. “I think we learned a little about
ourselves and the game tonight. It should help us going forward.
“All in all, it was a good game.”
The Trojans wasted little time getting on the board as Sarah Richards led
off the game by drawing a walk. Megan Tymorek’s two-run home run put CHS on
top 2-0.
“Offensively, I thought we did a great job,” Hopson said. “We were very
patient and hit the ball well. We had opportunities to score many times.”
The lead grew to 3-0 in the third inning on a Sydney Cooley home run.
Griffith tied things up against starter Tymorek in the fourth inning aided
by a pair of one-out errors and a three-run home run.
“There were some things we could have done better defensively,” Hopson said.
“I think we had a case of nerves and the infield was very hard. The girls
did a great job of not focusing on the mistakes. We did some very nice
things as well.”
The Trojans pulled away with three runs in the fifth inning to set the final
score.
Mallory McKee and Megan Matheny each drew walks with two outs. Jill Bohnert
doubled scoring both and scored herself on a Taylor Bissonnette double.
Bohnert led the offense with three hits and three RBI’s, while Tymorek had a
pair of hits. Tymorek also struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter in
getting the victory.
“Megan had a great game,” Hopson said. “She had some difficulty at times
hitting her targets, but battled back to get a strikeout or a ground ball.”
Chesterton 6,
Griffith 3
AT GRIFFITH
SCORING BY INNINGS
Chesterton 201 030 0 -- 6 9 4
Griffith 000 300 0 -- 3 5 3
2B -- Jill
Bohnert, Megan Tymorek, Taylor Bissonnette (C). HR -- Megan Tymorek, Sydney
Cooley (C). Pitching Summary -- Chesterton -- Megan Tymorek (7 IP, 7 K, 0
BB, 5 H). WP -- Tymorek (1-0).
Posted 3/30/2012