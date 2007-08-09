Home Runs power CHS Softball to season opening win at Griffith

The Chesterton softball team opened the 2012 season with a 6-3 victory at Griffith on Thursday night.

“We’re glad to be playing after the rainout of our opener last Saturday,” Chesterton coach LouAnn Hopson said. “I think we learned a little about ourselves and the game tonight. It should help us going forward.

“All in all, it was a good game.”

The Trojans wasted little time getting on the board as Sarah Richards led off the game by drawing a walk. Megan Tymorek’s two-run home run put CHS on top 2-0.

“Offensively, I thought we did a great job,” Hopson said. “We were very patient and hit the ball well. We had opportunities to score many times.”

The lead grew to 3-0 in the third inning on a Sydney Cooley home run.

Griffith tied things up against starter Tymorek in the fourth inning aided by a pair of one-out errors and a three-run home run.

“There were some things we could have done better defensively,” Hopson said. “I think we had a case of nerves and the infield was very hard. The girls did a great job of not focusing on the mistakes. We did some very nice things as well.”

The Trojans pulled away with three runs in the fifth inning to set the final score.

Mallory McKee and Megan Matheny each drew walks with two outs. Jill Bohnert doubled scoring both and scored herself on a Taylor Bissonnette double.

Bohnert led the offense with three hits and three RBI’s, while Tymorek had a pair of hits. Tymorek also struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter in getting the victory.

“Megan had a great game,” Hopson said. “She had some difficulty at times hitting her targets, but battled back to get a strikeout or a ground ball.”