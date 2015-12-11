High expectations for CHS Girls Swim team as season begins tonight

The bar has been
raised.
The Chesterton
girls swimming and diving team is coming off its best performance ever at
the IHSAA State Finals after a third place finish last year.
What’s next?
“Our expectations
are as high as they’ve ever been,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel said. “We’ve
got everybody back from last year’s State team and all of them put in a
great summer. We’re excited.”
The Trojans return
all eight members of last year’s group that qualified for State with a
talented group of newcomers to support the chase.
“We’ve been a top
five caliber team for a while, but we haven’t really been in a situation to
make a serious push for that number two spot,” Kinel said. “Second place
might be a possibility, but there are a lot of good teams. I have to
believe, when all is said and done, we’ll be right in the hunt.”
Carmel has won the
last 29 state titles.
“The cool thing
about us is that as things have continued to roll, we get kids in that we
didn’t expect to contribute, that always do,” Kinel said. “We’ve got a lot
of competition for some varsity spots and that’s only going to make us
better.”
Spearheading that
charge this year will be seniors Kelly Craig and Vanessa Krause, along with
juniors Caylee Casbon, Andrea Hanas, Cara Kroeger, Amy Socha and Aubrey
Wing.
“Vanessa was in the
finals in two individual events,” Kinel said. “Cara, Caylee both scored.
Kelly Craig in the 200 Free. Andrea won the Conso’s in the 100 Free. Lauryn
Kallay got down in the 200 and 500 Free. Amy Socha’s been there in the Fly
and 500 (Free). Aubrey Wing just missed the Conso’s in the breaststroke.
“We’ve got a lot of
kids that can get there and score for us. It’s important to have gone
through it. Our experience should really help us.”
Upperclassmen that
can help the Trojans include seniors Marita Banta-Long, Katie Craig and
Abbey Hurst.
“Marita has been
part of scoring relays for us,” Kinel said. “Katie was really coming on
until some health issues last year. That seems to be in order this year, so
she could be a surprise for us. Abbey Hurst helped us a lot last year,
especially in the Sectional.”
Juniors Emma
Schuster and Rebekah Hoffmann, along with sophomore Abbie Koster could also
be vital cogs in the wheel.
“We’ll get to move
kids around throughout the year with a lot of different combinations to see
what works best for us,” Kinel said. “We’ve got a lot of depth we can use.”
Freshmen Lily Adney
and Jenn Gillen could crack the lineup, as well as newcomers Jacklyn
Klimczak (freshman) and Cameron Klimczak (junior).
We’ve got some
talent in the freshman class coming up that could crack into the lineup
too,” Kinel said.
On the diving
board, sophomore Piper Downing returns after a solid freshman year, while
freshman Sarah Schimpf also has potential to help on the boards.
“Piper was a first
year diver last year and has only gotten better and has some experience
now,” Kinel said. “Sarah Schimpf is a freshman diver that has a lot of
ability.”
The Trojans open
the season tonight at 6 p.m. when they host Highland.
“We’ve had a long
preseason, so I think the kids are really ready to race,” Kinel said.