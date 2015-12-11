High expectations for CHS Girls Swim team as season begins tonight

The bar has been raised.

The Chesterton girls swimming and diving team is coming off its best performance ever at the IHSAA State Finals after a third place finish last year.

What’s next?

“Our expectations are as high as they’ve ever been,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel said. “We’ve got everybody back from last year’s State team and all of them put in a great summer. We’re excited.”

The Trojans return all eight members of last year’s group that qualified for State with a talented group of newcomers to support the chase.

“We’ve been a top five caliber team for a while, but we haven’t really been in a situation to make a serious push for that number two spot,” Kinel said. “Second place might be a possibility, but there are a lot of good teams. I have to believe, when all is said and done, we’ll be right in the hunt.”

Carmel has won the last 29 state titles.

“The cool thing about us is that as things have continued to roll, we get kids in that we didn’t expect to contribute, that always do,” Kinel said. “We’ve got a lot of competition for some varsity spots and that’s only going to make us better.”

Spearheading that charge this year will be seniors Kelly Craig and Vanessa Krause, along with juniors Caylee Casbon, Andrea Hanas, Cara Kroeger, Amy Socha and Aubrey Wing.

“Vanessa was in the finals in two individual events,” Kinel said. “Cara, Caylee both scored. Kelly Craig in the 200 Free. Andrea won the Conso’s in the 100 Free. Lauryn Kallay got down in the 200 and 500 Free. Amy Socha’s been there in the Fly and 500 (Free). Aubrey Wing just missed the Conso’s in the breaststroke.

“We’ve got a lot of kids that can get there and score for us. It’s important to have gone through it. Our experience should really help us.”

Upperclassmen that can help the Trojans include seniors Marita Banta-Long, Katie Craig and Abbey Hurst.

“Marita has been part of scoring relays for us,” Kinel said. “Katie was really coming on until some health issues last year. That seems to be in order this year, so she could be a surprise for us. Abbey Hurst helped us a lot last year, especially in the Sectional.”

Juniors Emma Schuster and Rebekah Hoffmann, along with sophomore Abbie Koster could also be vital cogs in the wheel.

“We’ll get to move kids around throughout the year with a lot of different combinations to see what works best for us,” Kinel said. “We’ve got a lot of depth we can use.”

Freshmen Lily Adney and Jenn Gillen could crack the lineup, as well as newcomers Jacklyn Klimczak (freshman) and Cameron Klimczak (junior).

We’ve got some talent in the freshman class coming up that could crack into the lineup too,” Kinel said.

On the diving board, sophomore Piper Downing returns after a solid freshman year, while freshman Sarah Schimpf also has potential to help on the boards.

“Piper was a first year diver last year and has only gotten better and has some experience now,” Kinel said. “Sarah Schimpf is a freshman diver that has a lot of ability.”

The Trojans open the season tonight at 6 p.m. when they host Highland.

“We’ve had a long preseason, so I think the kids are really ready to race,” Kinel said.