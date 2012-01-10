Grassel wins IHSAA Mental Attitude Award

Chesterton senior Kelly Grassel not only won her second consecutive IHSAA State Championship in girls golf on Saturday, but was named the IHSAA Mental Attitude Award winner.

Each year the IHSAA Executive Committee selects a senior player who was nominated by her principal and coach and was determined to have best demonstrated mental attitude, scholarship, leadership and athletic ability.

Grassel carries a 3.98 GPA, is an active member of the Student Council and serves as a representative on both the school’s athletics board as well as that of the Duneland Athletic conference.

She is the daughter of Rick and Mary Grassel and has accepted a scholarship to play golf at Michigan State University. Grassel is undecided on her area of study.

Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, IHSAA corporate partner, presents a $1,000 scholarship to the school in the name of the recipient.