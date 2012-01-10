Grassel wins IHSAA Mental Attitude Award

Chesterton senior Kelly Grassel not only won her second consecutive IHSAA
State Championship in girls golf on Saturday, but was named the IHSAA Mental
Attitude Award winner.
Each year the IHSAA Executive Committee selects a senior player who was
nominated by her principal and coach and was determined to have best
demonstrated mental attitude, scholarship, leadership and athletic ability.
Grassel carries a 3.98 GPA, is an active member of the Student Council and
serves as a representative on both the school’s athletics board as well as
that of the Duneland Athletic conference.
She is the daughter of Rick and Mary Grassel and has accepted a scholarship
to play golf at Michigan State University. Grassel is undecided on her area
of study.
Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, IHSAA corporate partner, presents a $1,000
scholarship to the school in the name of the recipient.