Grassel goes low in Trojan golf win at KV

Chesterton’s
Kelly Grassel returned to her team on Tuesday and wasted little time in
staking her claim to the area’s top spot.
Grassel fired a
9-under-par 63 to lead the Trojans to a victory at Sandy Pines Golf Course
in the Kankakee Valley Invitational.
Grassel, last
year’s IHSAA State Champion, recorded an eagle and two birdies on the front
nine. The Michigan State recruit backed that up with five birdies on the
back nine.
Marissa Kroeger,
playing for the first time this season after off-season knee surgery, carded
a 78 with Nicole Dutz firing 80. Taryn Trusty shot 88 to round out the
scoring.
The Trojans
return to the course today when they travel to Legacy Hill for the New
Prairie Invitational.
Kankakee Valley Invitational
AT SANDY PINES, Par 72
Team Results
1. Chesterton 309, 2. Valparaiso 338, 3. Crown Point 343, 4. Lake Central
355, 5. Rensselaer 385, 6. Munster 387, 7. Hanover Central 388, 8. Kankakee
Valley 393, 9. Twin Lakes 396, 10. LaPorte 418, 11. Lowell 425, 12. North
Newton 440, 13. Highland 453, 14. Boone Grove 464, 15. Andrean 468, 16.
Portage 476, 17. Griffith 483, 18. Merrillville 489, 19. North Judson 493,
20. Winamac 529, 21. Michigan City Marquette 544.
Individual Results
Chesterton -- Kelley Grassel 63, Marissa Kroeger 78, Nicole Dutz 80, Taryn
Trusty 88.
Valparaiso -- Harley Dubsky 77, Jennifer Gough 84, Brooke Fullenkamp 86,
Madison Macke 91, Mary Rooker 91.
Crown Point -- Tiffany Curtis 78, Lucia Bracco 82, Alyssa Harvey 83, Zoe
Matthews 100.
Lake Central -- Kylie Shoemaker 87, Klana Jongsma 87, Jamie HIntz 88,
Allison Onest 93.
Rensselaer -- Bobbie Jo Culp 84, Courtney Feagans 98, Emilie Ziese 100,
Savannah Steinke 103.
Munster -- Hailey Estes 89, Rachael Jones 89, Natalie Vellatun 104, Beckey
Sellgman 105.
Hanover Central -- Jaime Frost 89, Jannah Green 94, Elizabeth Price 87,
Ashley Yoways 108.
Kankakee Valley -- Tara Beere 88, Shanan Patrick 98, Emily Tucker 101,
Bethany Jansma 106.
Twin Lakes -- Taylor Russell 90, Morgan Kyburz 91, Taylor Hornung 93, Grace
Milligan 122.
LaPorte -- Delanie Alcorn 91, Kath Gurnicz 100, April Tarnow 112, Hannah
Sutherlin 115.
Lowell -- Jordan Zubay 92, Vickie Nichols 94, Lerin Manis 117, Frankie
Rabesco 122.
North Newton -- Alisha Watts 83, Taylor Watkins 106, Kelsea Russell 119,
Emily Smith 132.
Highland -- Megan Crook 96, Valeria Delgutis 116, Alexa Hogueisson 116,
Katie Harnisch 125.
Boone Grove -- Abbey Lukas, Kristen Buth 113, Megan Spalla 128, Natalie
Dziadosz 132.
Andrean -- Lexi Prasco 89, Megan Kaminski 108, Brittany Gray 133, Haley
Hrosik 138.
Portage -- Alicia Wood 115, Hailey Hodges 117, Autumn Stevenson 119, Justine
Brasseur 125.
Griffith -- Christy ANzur 88, Ann Ficht 122, Chandler Adkins 133, Paige
Obermeyer 140.
Merrillville -- Maggie Connelly 91, Marissa Taylor 119, Maryam Ali 138,
Jibria Ali 141.
Michigan City Marquette -- Gretchen Billys 125, Elaina Billys 132, Abby
Swart 137, Beth Bobillo 150.
Posted 8/7/2012