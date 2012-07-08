Grassel goes low in Trojan golf win at KV

Chesterton’s Kelly Grassel returned to her team on Tuesday and wasted little time in staking her claim to the area’s top spot.

Grassel fired a 9-under-par 63 to lead the Trojans to a victory at Sandy Pines Golf Course in the Kankakee Valley Invitational.

Grassel, last year’s IHSAA State Champion, recorded an eagle and two birdies on the front nine. The Michigan State recruit backed that up with five birdies on the back nine.

Marissa Kroeger, playing for the first time this season after off-season knee surgery, carded a 78 with Nicole Dutz firing 80. Taryn Trusty shot 88 to round out the scoring.

The Trojans return to the course today when they travel to Legacy Hill for the New Prairie Invitational.