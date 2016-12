Girls Track wins 5 times at CHS Relays

The Chesterton girls track team took home five event titles Saturday at the CHS Relays.

In field events, the Trojans took top honors in the high jump and pole vault. In the high jump, Katie Haggerty, Geena Tumidalsky and Briana Stephan cleared 13-8, while the pole vault trio of Erin Socha, Alexis Malay and Dayna Gallo cleared a combined 29-0.

On the track, the Trojans won the 4x100 Relay with the quartet of Claire Brady, Ari Mahaffey, Anna Raffin and Tia Peters in 52.04, while the 4x200 Relay of Jordyn Kincy, Mahaffey, Raffin and Peters won in 1:50.07.

Mahaffey also had the best long jump of the day (14-3) and earned Most Vaulable Runner honors for the meet.

The 4x800 Relay team also won with the group of Kristin Homme, Rosie Biehl, Josie Tolin and Tori Schroeder finishing in 9:49.82.

The Trojans return to the track on Tuesday when they host Portage and Merrillville beginning at 4:30 p.m.