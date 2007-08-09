Girls Track advances three to IHSAA State Finals

There were two goals for everyone as the IHSAA Regional got underway at Chesterton High School on Tuesday – finish top three or hit the state standard.

The Trojans punched three tickets to the State Finals next weekend at Indiana University in Bloomington as a trio of seniors, Marissa Crafton, Kelley Freeman and Brianne Hendrix all qualified individually.

Crafton was the first to move on as she eclipsed the state standard of 17-1 1 on her first jump in the long jump with a 17-6 1 performance.

“It’s pretty neat to get Marissa back to the State Finals,” Chesterton coach Steve Kearney said. “I think in a week and a half we can expect big things from her. She’s on an upward swing right now and it’s just a matter of getting six good jumps together and let’s see what happens.

“I think a medal is within reach for her.”

Freeman was the second to punch a ticket when she cleared 10-10 in the pole vault, good for second place overall.

“Kelley has been consistent all year,” Kearney said. “She may not have gone as high as she’d have liked, but she gets to do it again next week.”

Hendrix took the hardest route to the State Finals. Facing a clear and advance third attempt at 10-10, the senior soared over the bar and landed in the pit with her ticket in her hand.

“Just shows how tough a competitor she is,” Kearney said. “The pole vaulter’s beat some quality school’s and kids. There weren’t many schools here that got two kids out in an individual event.”

The Trojans also got solid performances from some of their younger kids as Kearney looks toward the future.

“I think we saw some young kids really compete tonight,” Kearney said. “I was really happy with the 4x100 and the 4x400 relay’s.”

Munster took the team title by 3/4 of a point over Lake Central (89-88 1), while the Trojans finished sixth overall (32).

“I think it’s a tribute to the kids that we finished sixth,” Kearney said. “I don’t think we’re a big meet team, we’re more of a dual meet team. Our top kids really came through and proved they can compete with the best.”