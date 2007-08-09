Girls Track advances three to IHSAA State Finals

There were two goals for everyone as the IHSAA Regional got underway at
Chesterton High School on Tuesday – finish top three or hit the state
standard.
The Trojans punched three tickets to the State Finals next weekend at
Indiana University in Bloomington as a trio of seniors, Marissa Crafton,
Kelley Freeman and Brianne Hendrix all qualified individually.
Crafton was the first to move on as she eclipsed the state standard of 17-1
1 on her first jump in the long jump with a 17-6 1 performance.
“It’s pretty neat to get Marissa back to the State Finals,” Chesterton coach
Steve Kearney said. “I think in a week and a half we can expect big things
from her. She’s on an upward swing right now and it’s just a matter of
getting six good jumps together and let’s see what happens.
“I think a medal is within reach for her.”
Freeman was the second to punch a ticket when she cleared 10-10 in the pole
vault, good for second place overall.
“Kelley has been consistent all year,” Kearney said. “She may not have gone
as high as she’d have liked, but she gets to do it again next week.”
Hendrix took the hardest route to the State Finals. Facing a clear and
advance third attempt at 10-10, the senior soared over the bar and landed in
the pit with her ticket in her hand.
“Just shows how tough a competitor she is,” Kearney said. “The pole
vaulter’s beat some quality school’s and kids. There weren’t many schools
here that got two kids out in an individual event.”
The Trojans also got solid performances from some of their younger kids as
Kearney looks toward the future.
“I think we saw some young kids really compete tonight,” Kearney said. “I
was really happy with the 4x100 and the 4x400 relay’s.”
Munster took the team title by 3/4 of a point over Lake Central (89-88 1),
while the Trojans finished sixth overall (32).
“I think it’s a tribute to the kids that we finished sixth,” Kearney said.
“I don’t think we’re a big meet team, we’re more of a dual meet team. Our
top kids really came through and proved they can compete with the best.”
IHSAA Track
Regional
AT CHESTERTON
Team Results
1. Munster, 89; 2. Lake Central, 88 1; 3. Valparaiso, 68; 4. Merrillville,
47; 5. Crown Point, 40; 6. Chesterton, 32; 7. Gary West Side, 31 1; 8.
Portage, 30; 9. (tie) Calumet and Gary Lew Wallace, 18; 11. Griffith, 17;
12. LaPorte, 16; 13. (tie) Boone Grove, Michigan City, Lowell and Hammond,
13; 17. South Central, 10; 18. Highland, 9; 19. (tie) Wheeler and Andrean,
8; 21. New Prairie, 7 1; 22. Winamac, 6 1; 23. Gary Roosevelt, 6; 24. (tie)
West Central and Hammond Morton, 5; 26. Kouts, 4; 27. Morgan Twp., 3; 28.
(tie) Hammond Bishop Noll and Hebron, 2; 30. (tie) River Forest and
Rensselaer Central, 1.
Individual
Results
(STATE
QUALIFIERS IN CAPS)
100 – 1. MERCEDES CAREY (CAL), 12.51; 2. JA’LISA PROPHET (GWS), 12.58; 3.
SAMANTHA SMITH (GLW), 12.63; 4. Shakyla Askew (Mun), 12.85; 5. Denisha
Mitchell (LaP), 12.88; 6. Tiara Reed (Ham), 12.90; 7. Arielle Borders (GLW),
12.96; 8. Darnecia Suggs (GWS), 13.10.
200 – 1. TIARA REED (HAM), 25.49; 2. MERCEDES CAREY (CAL), 25.69; 3. SHAKYLA
ASKEW (MUN), 25.76; 4. Samantha Smith (GLW), 25.82; 5. Ja’lisa Prophet (GWS),
26.11; 6. Stacey Avtgis (Muns), 26.79; 7. Jazmyn Thomas (Mer), 27.33; 8.
Katie Behrendt (Che), 27.91.
400 – 1. BAILEY BECKHAM (CP), 58.82; 2. BLANEY KEOUGH (VAL), 58.84; 3.
BEATRICE TURPIN (GWS), 59.16; 4. Jennifer Sanford (HamMor), 59.24; 5.
Shannen Reynolds (LC), 59.65; 6. Jordan Lump (Low), 59.74; 7. Taishe Abrams
(Mer), 59.74; 8. Paige Hickenbottom (Heb), 1:00.24.
800 – 1. KYELA SPECHT (MUN), 2:18.87; 2. MEGAN PLENUS (LC), 2:21.87; 3.
COLLEEN BOYLE (MUN), 2:22.96; 4. Deaguhania Wheeler (GWS), 2:25.26; 5.
Christina Delturco (Por), 2:26.44; 6. Victoria Collins (Mer), 2:26.51; 7.
Kathryn Sommer (Val), 2:28.61; 8. Alaina Willis (LC), 2:28.61.
1600 – 1. KATELYN DEVRIES (VAL), 5:09.08; 2. JORDAN CHESTER (BG), 5:09.30;
3. KATHRYN SOMMER (VAL), 5:09.75; 4. Lyndsey Kunz (Mun), 5:20.16; 5. Milana
Socha (Che), 5:21.41; 6. Kyela Specht (Mun), 5:25.85; 7. Anna Kacius (LC),
5:26.16; 8. Mary McBride (NP), 5:31.05.
3200 – 1. DANA PAYONK (LC), 11:07.57; 2. LACEE PIERCE (CP), 11:26.89; 3.
REBECCA CONLEY (AND), 11:42.16; 4. Jordan Chesterton (BG), 11:51.43; 5.
Courtney Bennett (Kou), 11:52.62; 6. Taylor Austin (Gri), 11:53.77; 7. Terra
Norman (Por), 12:01.11; 8. Katelyn DeVries (Val), 12:06.43.
100 H – 1. WHITNEY FREEMAN (MUN), 14.98; 2. TAYLOR GILLES (WHE), 15.01; 3.
KASSIDY SWENSON (VAL), 15.89; 4. Katherine Smailis (High), 16.11; 5.
Stephanie Fisher (Val), 16.19; 6. Samantha Stewart (LC), 16.26; 7. Jaleesa
Holmes (Mer), 16.58; 8. Kortney Mabone (GWS), 16.61.
300 H – 1. WHITNEY FREEMAN (MUN), 44.66; 2. KASSIDY SWENSON (VAL), 46.19; 3.
KATIE BEKAVAC (SC), 46.58; 4. Augusta Schrader (CP), 47.01; 5. Kristina
Hemmerling (LC), 47.26; 6. Daria Goodwin (GRoos), 47.96; 7. Brianne
Guardiola (Che), 48.74; 8. Katherine Smailis (High), 48.79.
4x100 Relay – 1. MUNSTER, 49.39; 2. LAKE CENTRAL, 50.29; 3. MERRILLVILLE,
50.30; 4. Gary Lew Wallace, 50.41; 5. Valparaiso, 50.64; 6. Gary Roosevelt,
50.74; 7. LaPorte, 50.75; 8. Chesterton (Anna Raffin, Ariane Mahaffey,
Catherine Pannekoek, Katie Urycki), 50.93.
4x400 Relay – 1. Lake Central, 3:59.61; 2. Munster, 4:02.77; 3. Gary West
Side, 4:03.25; 4. Chesterton (Tori Schroeder, Megan Behrendt, Shauna Foor,
Katie Behrendt), 4:06.45; 5. Crown Point, 4:06.50; 6. Valparaiso, 4:07.02;
7. Merrillville, 4:10.41; 8. New Prairie, 4:12.49.
4x800 Relay – 1. Munster, 9:30.82; 2. Lake Central, 9:35.81; 3. Crown Point,
9:43.72; 4. New Prairie, 9:50.26; 5. Valparaiso, 9:59.48; 6. Griffith,
10:24.67; 7. Andrean, 10:25.80; 8. Portage, 10:36.37.
HJ – 1. ALISON MANCHESTER (LOW), 5-3 1; 2. LEVISA EVANS (LC), 5-2 1; 3.
ZARAH CECICH (CP), 5-2 1; 4. Marissa Hamilton (WC), 5-1 1; 5. Katie Bekavac
(SC), 5-1 1; 6. Joslyn Edwards (MC), 5-1 1; 7. Ashley Jamerson (Mer), 5-0 1;
8. Samantha Rife (Win), 4-10 1.
PV – 1. ALYSSA MARKIEWICZ (LC), 11-7; 2. KELLEY FREEMAN (CHE), 10-10; 3.
BRIANNE HENDRIX (CHE), 10-10; 4. Alexandra Domoras (Mer), 10-7; 5. Steffanie
Long (Val), 10-4; 6. Jasmine Turner (MTWP), 10-1; 7. Emily Paulsen (Win),
10-1; 8. Kaitlyn Moricz (LC), 9-10.
LJ – 1. DENISHA MITCHELL (LAP), 17-11 1; 2. CLAUDIA KALIN (VAL), 17-8 3; 3.
MARISSA CRAFTON (CHE), 17-6 1; 4. KAITLYN MORICZ (LC), 17-5; 5. RACHEL
FRANKO (WIN), 17-2; 6. Stacey Avtgis (Mun), 17-0 1; 7. Stephanie Rarick (HBN),
17-0 1; 8. Paige Hickenbottom (Heb), 16-11 1.
SP – 1. TORI BLISS (POR), 48-1; 2. NAKEL MCCLINTON (MER), 43-1 1; 3.
STEPHANIE NEGRETE (GRI), 40-6 1; 4. Eva Foley (Mer), 38-4 1; 5. Alana Rivera
(MC), 37-10; 6. McKenzie Harsha (Por), 35-9 1; 7. Markeya Taylor (MC), 35-1;
8. Kenya Franklin (RF), 35-0.
DIS – 1. NAKEL MCCLINTON (MER), 133-7; 2. TORI BLISS (POR), 131-10; 3.
KATHERINE KRULL (LC), 129-4; 4. Stephanie Negrete (Gri), 123-3; 5. Alana
Rivers (MC), 118-1; 6. Alexis Jordan (High), 117-5; 7. McKenzie Harha (Por),
117-2; 8. Jeana Webb (Renn), 106-6.