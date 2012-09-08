Girls girls golf team improves to 2-0 with win over Boone Grove

The Chesterton girls golf team improved to 2-0 on the year with a 166-220 victory over Boone Grove at Lakes of the Four Seasons Golf Course on Wednesday.

Kelly Grassel led the way for the Trojans with a 3-over-par 39, while Nicole Dutz fired a 41. Marissa Kroeger carded a 42 and Grace Davis shot 44. Taryn Trusty rounded out the scoring with a 49.

Chesterton returns to the course on Monday when they host the Duneland Athletic Conference at the Brassie Golf Course beginning at 9 a.m.