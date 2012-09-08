Girls girls golf team improves to 2-0 with win over Boone Grove

The Chesterton girls golf team improved to 2-0 on the year with a 166-220
victory over Boone Grove at Lakes of the Four Seasons Golf Course on
Wednesday.
Kelly Grassel led the way for the Trojans with a 3-over-par 39, while Nicole
Dutz fired a 41. Marissa Kroeger carded a 42 and Grace Davis shot 44. Taryn
Trusty rounded out the scoring with a 49.
Chesterton returns to the course on Monday when they host the Duneland
Athletic Conference at the Brassie Golf Course beginning at 9 a.m.
Chesterton 166,
Boone Grove 220
AT LAKES OF THE
FOUR SEASONS, Par 36
Chesterton -- Kelly Grassel 39, Nicole Dutz 41, Marissa Kroeger 42, Grace
Davis 44, Taryn Trusty 49.
Boone Grove -- Abbey Lukas 45, Kristen Bath 51, Megan Spalla 58, Natalie
Dziadosz 66, Autumn Towner 71.
Record: Chesterton 2-0, Boone Grove 0-1.
Junior Varsity
Chesterton --
Jennifer Kattalia 50, Alyssa Huckaby 64, Becca Schmiegel 64, Kaitlynn Mears
64, Rachel Enright 66, Elle Donovan 67, Rachel Bushue 71.