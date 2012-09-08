Chesterton Tribune

Girls girls golf team improves to 2-0 with win over Boone Grove

Back to Front Page
 

 
 
 

 
 

The Chesterton girls golf team improved to 2-0 on the year with a 166-220 victory over Boone Grove at Lakes of the Four Seasons Golf Course on Wednesday.

Kelly Grassel led the way for the Trojans with a 3-over-par 39, while Nicole Dutz fired a 41. Marissa Kroeger carded a 42 and Grace Davis shot 44. Taryn Trusty rounded out the scoring with a 49.

Chesterton returns to the course on Monday when they host the Duneland Athletic Conference at the Brassie Golf Course beginning at 9 a.m.

Chesterton 166, Boone Grove 220

AT LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS, Par 36

Chesterton -- Kelly Grassel 39, Nicole Dutz 41, Marissa Kroeger 42, Grace Davis 44, Taryn Trusty 49.

Boone Grove -- Abbey Lukas 45, Kristen Bath 51, Megan Spalla 58, Natalie Dziadosz 66, Autumn Towner 71.

Record: Chesterton 2-0, Boone Grove 0-1.

Junior Varsity

Chesterton -- Jennifer Kattalia 50, Alyssa Huckaby 64, Becca Schmiegel 64, Kaitlynn Mears 64, Rachel Enright 66, Elle Donovan 67, Rachel Bushue 71.

　

 

Posted 8/9/2012

 

 

 
 
 

 

 