Gary Kostbade breaks state swim record

Duneland Swim Club member Gary Kostbade completed his 11-12 year old swimming career by breaking his own Indiana State Record in the 50 Breaststroke with a 28.34 at the Munster Swim Invitational on Nov. 13.

Kostbade set the Indiana State Age Group Record earlier this season at a club dual meet. He also bettered his own Duneland Swim Club record for the event and his 50 Breaststroke swim was only .10 off of the U.S. National Age Group Record.

At the meet, Kostbade broke the 50 yard Butterfly club record with a time of 25.42, previously held by Kyle Whitaker with a time of 25.93 since 2004. He also broke his own club record again in the 11-12 year old boys 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:05.80.

Earlier in the month, at the Carmel Fall Frenzy Invitational held at the IUPUI Natatorium, Kostbade broke the 11-12 year old boys 50 free team record with a time of 23.76. The previous record, 24.08, was also held by Kyle Whitaker since 2004.

Kostbade is a seventh grade student at Chesterton Middle School.