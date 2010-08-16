Football leaves question marks after Scrimmage

It was merely a practice.

The Chesterton football team got its first taste of an opponent on Friday night in its preseason scrimmage as the Hobart Brickies visited.

“I’m glad it was a scrimmage,” Chesterton coach John Snyder said. “I thought Hobart outplayed us and emotionally we were dead. I’m most disappointed in the fact that our kids didn’t respond and I attribute that to our seniors, or our lack of senior leadership.

“If they aren’t going to do it, some younger kids are going to have to, or it’s going to be a lot of yelling from the coaches.”

The Brickies took the ball first with 15 plays starting at their own 35-yard line and immediately proceeded down the field with a nine-play drive that resulted in a two-yard touchdown run by Tarelle Kirk. All 65 yards came on the ground.

“Defensively we have to get better and find some answers,” Snyder said. “We lined up in a base defense tonight and just took it, but that’s something we wouldn’t do in an actual game. We don’t have the physical players up front and in our linebackers to just stay there and match up right now.”

When the Trojans got the ball, they drove all the way to the Hobart 22-yard line before a fumble killed the drive. Zac Jenks carried the ball 10 times for 44 yards on the night, while quarterback Jon Watson didn’t carry the ball at all.

“I know what Watson gives us,” Snyder said. “I didn’t need him getting hurt trying to prove something tonight.”

The key plays came on a 14-yard pass from Watson to Andrew Bobrowski on fourth and 12 and a 19-yard completion to Kody Galloway. Watson completed 4-of-6 passes for 65 yards on the night.

“I thought Jon threw the ball well,” Snyder said. “Kody Galloway did a nice job on the outside and Andrew Bobrowski made a great catch on the sideline. I feel confident in the passing game. We have to protect better because we gave up a couple of sacks.”

The teams chose the kicking game part of the scrimmage with 10 extra point/field goal attempts in their second series.

For the Trojans, junior Kyle Schmidt connected on an extra point and field goals from 32, 42 and 52 yards.

“I was happy with the way that Kyle kicked the ball tonight,” Snyder said. “He still needs to get more consistent, but he’s a weapon for us out there.”

Both teams final possession came with 15 plays from their own 35-yard line again. The Brickies got a touchdown from quarterback Sam Kosich on a one-yard plunge and ran the ball for 158 yards on 20 carries.

Chesterton’s final possession came with a touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jake Webb to sophomore Jacob Andrews from 27 yards out. That finished off a nine-play drive.

“I wanted to see how our backups were going to do,” Snyder said. “I thought Jake Webb did pretty well and we saw some good things out of some younger guys.”

The Trojans open the regular season Friday night when they travel to South Bend Adams for a 6 p.m. Chesterton time kickoff.

“I think we need to pick up the tempo in practice this week and do more one’s against one’s,” Snyder said. “We haven’t done a lot of that. We’re obviously not getting off of blocks and reacting the way we should and sometimes that’s because you get lazy playing against some lesser kids in practice.

“We just need to pick it up. If the kids don’t, then it won’t be a very fun season for them because they’ll here a lot of yelling and screaming.”