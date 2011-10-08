Duneland Swim Club swims at USA Nationals

The Duneland Swim Club’s Senior Team, coached by Kevin Kinel, sent five
athletes to the USA Junior National Championships in August.
The teams highest individual finisher was Aaron Whitaker with a third place
finish in the 100 butterfly with a time of :54.08. Blake Pieroni followed
with a fourth place showing in the 200 meter freestyle with a time of
1:52.35.
Other finishes included Whitaker’s 13th finish in the 200 fly (2:05.14),
39th in the 100 backstroke (:58.76) and 45th in the 200 backstroke
(2:08.12). Pieroni also had 33rd place finishes in the 50 meter freestyle
(:24.29), ninth in the 100 freestyle (:51.72) and 36th in the 100 fly
(:56.84).
Vanessa Krause finished 44th in the 100 fly with a time of 1:03.46.
Rounding out the competition was a strong finish by the 4X100 freestyle
relay of Aaron Whitaker, Ethan Whitaker, Jack Wallar and Pieroni. The
quartet finished 17th with a time of 3:34.91.